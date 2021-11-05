‘I know you have a romance’ · TV News

Dumas (Marcelo Valle) will reveal to Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) that he knows of his affair with Dom Pedro 2° (Selton Mello) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The general will notice the noblewoman’s dismay to leave Brazil and will be direct when questioning her on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “I know you have a romance,” he will fire.

Ever since Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) expelled the countess of Barral from Quinta da Boa Vista, Marcelo Valle’s character suspects that there is a secret reason for their bad relationship, involving Isabel’s father (Giulia Gayoso) and Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao).

In scene that will aired this Friday (5) , he will put Luisa against the wall. “I don’t think I’m very happy with the prospect of leaving Brazil. And won’t you miss the princesses, whom you have as daughters? The emperor?”, asked Gastão (Daniel Torres) and Augusto (Gil Coelho)’s companion.

Sonsa, the governess of the princesses will say that she will miss the royal family, but will receive a reversal. “I’m talking about him, the emperor. How are you

be?” asks Dumas.

love confession

Luísa will try to deny any involvement with Pedro, but will feel welcomed by his friend, who will not judge his decisions and will announce that he believes in his feelings.

For me, you don’t need to dissemble. It wasn’t to condemn you that I brought this up, but because I care about you. I know her well enough to know that you would never put yourself in an uncomfortable and risky position if it weren’t for great love.

The countess will then confess her passion: “My heart aches just imagining the day I’ll be boarding, without the slightest certainty if we’ll ever have the chance to see each other again. This day is getting closer and closer”, concluded the noblewoman .

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

