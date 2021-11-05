‘I let my husband have sex with other women and this strengthens our union,’ says model

Monogamy means to relate emotionally and sexually with a single partner. And one of the people who did away with this concept from their relationship was 37-year-old Swedish model Monica Huldt. She and her husband John, 40, work with the OnlyFans — a paid platform with mostly adult content — and both have sex with other women. The information is from “The Sun US”.

+ 5 most common sexual fantasies and how to practice them

+ Sex during menstruation can facilitate orgasm and relieve colic

Despite using her body and her sensuality as working tools, Monica started struggling with a lack of libido in 2015, when she was working as a stripper. The model explains that she spent the week surrounded by men, being watched and having to be nice, and that made her feel terrible. “It really shook my mood, and when I got home, I didn’t want to do it sex or even being touched by my husband. This was obviously not good for our sex life and for the relationship, and we went through some very difficult times”, he reveals. She also says that the couple had sex about once a month.

The opening of the relationship happened gradually, starting with an episode of three-way sex with another woman. “I was surprised at how comfortable I felt and loved seeing my husband with other girls — something I never thought would happen,” he says. The second time, the couple decided to film the act for Monica’s OnlyFans page.

With the success of the experiment, she suggested that John start his own page on the platform so he could film his sex act with the girls alone. “He has fun and it makes me happy. I help him film too,” he says. So far, the couple’s agreement is that John can only have relationships with other women for his page on OnlyFans. He doesn’t usually go out on dates with the women he has sex with. — is something purely physical. Meanwhile, Monica can have sex with other women, with or without her husband present, and explains: “Although I have sex with girls, I like the idea of ​​John being the only man in my life. It makes it look more special to me.”

In addition to the fun, the couple’s new hobby is also very lucrative: “It’s a lot of work, but it also gave us a life we ​​wouldn’t have otherwise,” revealed John. Monica currently lives in Arizona and earns about $150,000 a month with OnlyFans.

know more

+ Maid finds dead boss inside his house’s refrigerator

+ Gracyanne Barbosa scares followers in video costumed as Samara

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence