IBGE revises 2019 GDP increase from 1.4% to 1.2% | Economy

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) revised the increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2019 from 1.4% to 1.2%.

“This revision was mainly due to the incorporation of new data on the economic impact of the rupture of the Brumadinho dam, on January 25, 2019. With this, the drop in the mineral extraction industry was adjusted from -0.9% to -9 .1%”, informed the IBGE this Friday (5).

With a growth rate of 1.2%, GDP was estimated at BRL 7.389 trillion in 2019. GDP per capita (per inhabitant) reached R$ 35,161.70, an increase of 0.4% compared to the previous year.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

Official Brazilian GDP data are traditionally revised 2 years after the reference period, in order to present a more detailed picture of the country’s economic situation. According to IBGE, the revision “aggregates new, broader and more detailed data from IBGE and external sources”.

The 1.2% rate in 2019 was the third consecutive annual increase, after increases of 1.3% in 2017 and 1.8% in 2018. The IBGE highlighted, however, that “these increases were insufficient to reverse the accumulated decline in the 2015-2016 biennium (6.7%)”.

Among the large sectors, services increased by 1.5% and agriculture and livestock grew by 0.4%. Industry, on the other hand, fell by 0.7%. According to the revised data, 9 out of 12 groups of economic activities registered growth or stability, while Manufacturing industry (-0.4%), administration, defense, public health and education and social security (-0.4%) and extractive industries (-9.1%) had retraction.

Household consumption, which accounts for 63.7% of GDP, grew 2.6%. The government’s final consumption expenditure dropped 0.5%.

In 2019, Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) increased 4% and the investment rate (15.5%) increased 0.4 percentage points, compared to 2018, reaching the level of 2016.

Expectations and Projections

The 2019 GDP revision should also lead to adjustments in the quarterly results series. On December 2, IBGE will release the GDP result for the 3rd quarter. In the 2nd quarter, the Brazilian economy fell 0.1%, according to the initial reading.

In 2020, Brazil’s GDP registered a drop of 4.1%. It was the biggest fall since the beginning of the current historical series started in 1996, according to the IBGE published at the beginning of the year.

The current projection of the financial market for the result of the GDP of 2021 is an increase of 4.94%, according to the latest Focus bulletin of the Central Bank. For 2022, the forecast is for growth of 1.20%. But the estimates have been revised downwards and some analysts are already talking about stagnation and even retraction due to the rise in inflation and the increase in fiscal and political uncertainties.