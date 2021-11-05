Ibovespa closes at the low of the year, with uncertainties about PEC of Precatório and banks | finance

O Ibovespa has not found it easy to leave the lowest levels observed in 2021. In today’s trading session, the uncertainties related to the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios and the reaction of financial agents to the pessimistic prospects made by Itaú for next year led to a new round of reduction of risk levels by investors, dropping the main stock index back to 103,000 points.

As a result, the Ibovespa closed the trading session with a drop of 2.09%, to 103,412.09 points, below the worst closing mark of the year, of 103,501 points, recorded on October 29th. At the day’s low, the index scored 102,835 points. The aggregate financial turnover traded at B3 today was around R$31.23 billion.

The day seemed to be one of relief after the vote in the first round of the PEC dos Precatórios in the plenary of the Chamber, during the night. However, deputy party boards that contributed to the approval of the matter, such as the PSB and the PDT, began to act to reverse the votes of parliamentarians in the second round of voting.

As the margin of favorable votes was narrow, financial agents returned to pricing the persistence of uncertainties related to the payment of court orders and the direction of the country’s fiscal trajectory.

“This is very bad because it raises doubts whether, in fact, the matter will be resolved or not. It is one of the main problems facing Brazil at the moment,” stated the variable income manager at Infinity Asset, Fernando Siqueira.

The trading session was also marked by the negative reaction of market participants to some quarterly results released the day before. Examples are Rede D’or ON, which closed the day down 8.17%, Grupo Ultra ON, which fell 8.09% and Pão de Açúcar ON, which dropped 7.70%.

In the financial sector, there was a mixed perception about Itaú’s results. Yesterday, the bank recorded a profit of BRL 6.779 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 34.77% compared to the same period in 2020 and an increase of 3.61% compared to the immediately previous quarter. The result came above the projections of analysts consulted by Valor, who pointed to a gain of R$ 6.601 billion.

Although the market has positively evaluated the quarterly performance of the institution, financial agents reported that the more cautious tone for next year, adopted by the executive director of Itaú, Milton Maluhy Filho, at the earnings conference, contributed to a general fall among industry peers.

Itaú PN retreated 5.28%, Bradesco PN closed down 6.62%, Banco do Brasil ON fell 2.35% and Santander units ended up falling 4.13%.