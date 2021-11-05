Ibovespa drops more than 2% and has worst closing score in nearly a year with uncertainties about court orders

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa ended the business this Thursday (4) in a fall and renewed the lowest closing score of the year. Once again, the index was below 104,000 points, even fluctuating around 102,000. The market became stressed again when it realized that the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which postpones the payment of court orders, making room in the Budget, may have difficulties to move forward. The PEC passed in the first round in the plenary of the Chamber, but the vote was contested by the PDT.

The party questioned the Supreme Court (STF) about the constitutionality of the decision, since there was a change in the house’s regulations so that parliamentarians who were abroad, on official missions, could also vote remotely. Just the fact that the text was approved in the first round with a tight vote made the market nervous.

“The market believed that there would be a greater slack in the approval of the base text so that a definitive approval could come more clearly. As this did not happen, there is uncertainty as to whether the PEC will advance or not. The proposal needs to be approved for the expenses to be made possible, even though it is not the best format”, says Samuel Cunha, economist and partner at H3 Invest.

Court orders are debt securities that the government has to pay to individuals and companies on account of final court decisions. The 2021 Budget provides for the payment of R$ 54.7 billion in Precatório, and the 2022 budget, without PEC approval, of R$ 89 billion.

The basic text approved in the first round in the Chamber allows the government to postpone the payment of part of the court orders due in 2022. The change would bring a slack of R$ 54.6 billion in 2022, according to Treasury calculations and, if approved, it could open space for the Bolsonaro government to pay the Auxílio Brasil cash transfer program in the amount of R$400, replacing Bolsa Família. The PEC needs to be voted on in the second round in the Chamber before being discussed in the Senate.

Ibovespa’s heaviest shares also fell again today, as the corporate balance sheet season continues in full swing. What worries us now is how the current scenario, of rising inflation and higher interest rates, will impact the next results of these companies, which are affected both on the cost side and on the demand side.

The Ibovespa closed down 2.09% to 103,412 points. The volume traded on the day was R$ 30.7 billion. The Ibovespa futures for December 2021 falls 2.97% in the after market, to 104,220 points.

The commercial dollar closed up 0.29% to R$5.606 on purchase and R$5.606 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 are traded on the after market from 1% to R$5,636.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 rose five basis points, to 12.09%; DI for January 2025 advanced 14 basis points at 12.17%; and the DI for January 2027 was up 15 basis points, at 12.19%.

In New York, most Stock Exchanges closed higher with the exception of the Dow Jones, which returned part of the gains, closing a slight drop of 0.09%. The S&P 500 hit a new historical record, with a high of 0.42% at the close, as well as the Nasdaq technology exchange, which closed the trading session with a high of 0.81%.

The news was welcomed that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of its bond-buying program that started in March 2020 and which currently stands at $120 billion a month. Thus, the American Central Bank has signaled that it believes the US economy can now cope with less stimulus.

The Fed’s reduction in the pace of bond purchases was set at $15 billion per month, indicating that the measure could be phased out by mid-2022. The Fed reiterated, however, that it remains flexible, and that this pace can be changed. The US central bank said the move comes “in light of the substantial progress the economy has made towards the Committee’s goals since December.”

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, closed up 0.41%, also in the wake of optimism with the Fed’s announcement.

Oil prices reversed sign and fall again. The barrel of oil type Brent, reference for the prices practiced by Petrobras, retreats 0.99% to US$ 81.21. WTI retreats 1.34% to US$79.74 per barrel.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related