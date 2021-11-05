Ibovespa drops more than 2% with concern about PEC of Precatório and balance sheets

O Ibovespa (IBOV) came to fall below 103,000 points this Thursday, amid fears about the outcome of the PEC dos Precatórios and a battery of balance sheets, with prospects for Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) reinforcing fears with the economic slowdown in 2022.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa closed down 2.09%, at 103,412.09 points. At the worst moment, it reached 102,835.17 points – the lowest intraday since November 13, 2020.

The financial volume totaled 31.2 billion reais.

The tight approval in the first round of the basic text of the PEC dos Precatórios – which opens fiscal space for a social benefit of 400 reais until the end of 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro should seek re-election – he said volatility.

According to the variable income manager of Western Asset Cesar Mikail, the concern with the fiscal situation, with the spending ceiling, continues and there are fears about whether the text will pass next week in the second round at the Chamber.

Despite not being considered the ideal plan and the strong criticism it received when the proposal was announced, the market has resigned that it is possible option for the adoption of Auxílio Brasil.

The vote for the second round of the PEC in the Chamber was scheduled for next Tuesday. The intention of the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), was to finish it this Thursday, but he failed to gather enough quorum to secure approval.

A battery of corporate results also had an impact on business, with the São Paulo stock exchange once again taking off from wall street – where new highs were recorded by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The session also echoed the auction of the telecommunications service 5G, with Telefônica Brasil, TIM and Claro getting the main batches.

Highlights

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) fell 5.28%, even after reporting a rise in third-quarter profit, with the country’s largest bank forecasting credit slowdown and worsening defaults in 2022.

Bradesco (BBDC4), which reports balance this night, lost 6.62%.

surpass (UGPA3) melted 8.09% after profit in the third quarter higher than expected, but Ebitda below projections, with the owner of the Ipiranga service station network still reducing the projection of operating result in 2021.

D’OR Network (RDOR3) dropped 8.17% after net income of 378.1 million reais in the third quarter, up 8.2% year-on-year, but strong growth in costs and expenses. It also announced the purchase of Hospital Arthur Ramos, in Maceió.

Cielo (CIEL3) ON closed up 1.29%, moving away from the highs of the session, when it rose almost 10% after the payment means company more than doubled its profit in the third quarter, benefiting from the growth of revenue in segments more profitable.

In the sector, Getnet Brazil (GETT11) appreciated 5.28%, the highest increase in the Ibovespa.

Petrobras (PETR4) retreated 3.17%, against a backdrop of negative closing oil prices abroad, with the role also contaminated by the volatility delineated by the political noise associated with the fiscal situation in the country.

GPA (PCAR3) collapsed 7.7%, in the wake of a net loss of 88 million reais in the third quarter of the food retailer, worse than the negative result of 63 million registered a year earlier.

CSN (CSNA3) dropped 3.44% after the third quarter result, with a drop in profit and adjusted Ebitda in the sequential comparison, affected by the performance of the mining segment. Company executives cited positive prospects for the steel market in Brazil in 2022.

In the steel and mining sector, Valley (VALLEY3) retreated 1.14%.

XP (XP), traded in New York, fell 3%, even after adjusted net income of 1 billion reais in the third quarter, up 82% on the performance of a year earlier, with revenue and margin expansion.