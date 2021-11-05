Icardi’s wife reverses her forgiveness, announces divorce and posts photo of Maxi López with current girlfriend | Brazil World FC

The two have been together since 2013 after she ended a relationship with Maxi López, former player of Vasco e Grêmio and who was a friend of Icardi. Fact that generated a great discomfort with the right to indirections and reports of betrayal of Wanda with Icardi while she was still married to Maxi.

– I’m alone. I want to be fine to keep working. I don’t want to know any more about this – said Wanda the presenter Yanina Latorre, of the program “Los Ángeles de la Mañana'”.

*The curious thing is that, after the announcement, Wanda posted on her Instagram account (which, by the way, has the last name of Icardi) a photo of her three children with Maxi López and… EX-HUSBAND’S CURRENT GIRLFRIEND!

Due to all this relationship crisis, Icardi lost two PSG games claiming “private reasons” and deleted his Instagram account – it was through this social network that he received the messages of the Argentine actress that motivated the separation. Wanda Nara, on the other hand, ended up gaining more and more followers.

The former model and current businesswoman/influencer – who uses Instagram to promote some brands – has nearly 10 million followers, about three million more before all the fuss starts.

Icardi is released from PSG training to solve particular problems; separation would be the reason

*ERRATA: The intern here on the blog thought, as well as almost the entire Internet at first, that it was a photo of Wanda Nara with Maxi Lopez, but in reality it is a photo of Maxi Lopez with Daniela Christiansson, his current girlfriend . Why Wanda Nara did this? We do not know. Watching the scenes from the next chapters…