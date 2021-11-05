ID.4, Volkswagen’s electric SUV, is the attraction of the Boat Show in São Paulo

If you are one of the many who followed here on Canaltech everything that happened at the ID.3 and ID.4 launch event at the end of September and I couldn’t stand the anxiety to see Volkswagen’s electric SUV in Brazil, can celebrate. The automaker announced that ID.4 will be one of the attractions of the Boat Show, an event that takes place in São Paulo from this Thursday (4) until next Tuesday (9).

The model chosen to be presented for the first time to the Brazilian public will be equipped with a 204 hp engine and a torque of 31.6 kgfm. The ID.4 that will be displayed in the São Paulo Expo pavilion is powered by a 77 kWh battery pack, which offers a range of up to 522 km in the European cycle (WLTP). According to the brand, 30 minutes of fast recharge are enough to recover up to 80% of the battery (considering a DC recharge of 100 kW).

Pablo Di Si, president and CEO of Volkswagen Latin America, had already warned, in September, that the Brazilian public would soon have contact with the electric SUV. “Trams will be very important for the way to zero strategy in Latin America. We are going to invest 73 billion euros in digitization, new technologies and hybrid-electric vehicles: There will be 70 electric and 60 hybrids in the world by 2030. The future will be fantastic”, he revealed at the time.

More about ID.4 on display

Image: Disclosure/Volkswagen

The “fantastic future” announced by SEO can be seen, or at least part of it, up close until next Tuesday. The electric SUV that Volkswagen set aside for the Boat Show was mounted on top of the MEB platform. Voted “World Car of the Year 2021”, it has design and, of course, technology as its main attractions.

The model that will be exposed has head-up display with information projected on the windshield in augmented reality, as well as 3D data projection. The electric SUV is also equipped with software with ‘Over-the-Air Updates’ specifically to provide the best experience for its users.

In addition to ID.4, Volkswagen has prepared other attractions for those willing to enjoy the 2021 edition of the Boat Show, in São Paulo. Visitors will have contact with a stylized Nivus, tagged with the advertisement about the Biofuels Research and Development Center.

The exhibition will also include an example of the Taos, equipped with a 250 TSI Total Flex engine and six-speed automatic transmission, and one of the Amarok V6, a pickup truck considered to be one of the most powerful in the segment in the country, in its new version, the Extreme.

Service

Event: 24th São Paulo Boat Show

24th São Paulo Boat Show In: November 4th to 9th

November 4th to 9th Local: São Paulo Expo – Rod. dos Imigrantes, km 1.5 – São Paulo

São Paulo Expo – Rod. dos Imigrantes, km 1.5 – São Paulo Schedules: 11/4: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

11/4: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm Week days: From 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm

From 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm Saturday and Sunday: From 12:00 to 22:00

Source: Volkswagen