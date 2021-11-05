ID.Buzz, Volkswagen’s electric van, appears in teaser with final design

The big stars of Wednesday night (3) in Germany were the ID.5 and the ID.5 GTX, new electric coupes presented by Volkswagen, but a future member of the line-up The automaker’s green also graced a small teaser: the ID.Buzz, or, as it’s been affectionately called, the electric van.

Volkswagen surprised by showing a quick ID.Buzz teaser during the launch event for new members of the family, as the electric van is expected to take to the streets between the end of 2022 and the first months of 2023. to notice, however, is that the final design seems to be defined.

Despite having appeared under camouflage, the ID.Buzz lines could not be hidden. And the electric van really looks like it will follow the design leaked in early September, much bolder than the images that popped up on the internet in May and then in July this year.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The look is quite harmonious, more evolved than the concept shown at the Detroit Motor Show, in the United States, in 2017. The ID.Buzz has a honeycomb-shaped bumper and LED-contoured headlamps. The colors, zebra and in various shades of the rainbow, are certainly part of the disguise, and will not be present in the options for the market when the electric van is actually launched.

Electric and autonomous van

It may hit the market between 2022 and 2023, but an even more evolved version of ID.Buzz is being prepared to hit the streets in the middle of the decade. It is the electric and autonomous Kombi. It is already being worked on by teams at factories in Hannover, Germany, and Chattanooga, in the United States.



+9

Transforming the “normal” electric van into an autonomous vehicle will be possible through the use of Argo’s most complete version of AV software and hardware. This includes a series of artificial intelligence cameras throughout the vehicle, as well as LiDAR sensors, which have a range of 400 meters.

Volkswagen invested US$2.6 billion (R$13.4 billion) in Argo AI, a startup based in Pittsburgh, in the United States, to turn the dream into reality. And that could happen within the next four years.

Source: The Driven, Electrek