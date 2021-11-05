‘If I influence a person, I will already feel victorious’

Striker spoke about the importance of vaccination in the midst of the serious COVID-19 pandemic and recalled his role as a football player in raising everyone’s awareness

attacker of Everton and of the Brazilian Team, Richarlison went public this Thursday (4) not to talk about football, but to emphasize the importance of vaccination against COVID-19. To “The Players’ Tribune”, the player, who has always embraced important causes in society, appealed to those who have not yet been vaccinated.

For Everton, Richarlison returns to the field this Sunday (7), at 11 am (GMT), for a match at Goodison Park against tottenham, for the Premier League

“I felt it was necessary to convey this message when I learned that many people have not yet been vaccinated. Not because of a lack of immunizations or because of delays in the delivery of vaccines, but because of my own choice. And that makes me worried. Really,” he began by saying.

Richarlison also commented on the fake news, the so-called “fake news”, which has been a real obstacle in Brazil amid the pandemic, making many people decide not to be vaccinated against the disease, which has attacked the country since 2020. He still he recalled that, in Europe, people who initially did not want to be vaccinated changed their minds when they realized which vaccine was really reliable.

“Unfortunately, most of these people have been influenced by false information and conspiracy theories that they generally share on social networks, without imagining the damage it can cause to the health of the entire population. As a public person, I feel obliged to share with you some data from really reliable sources, which can make you review your concepts about vaccines”

“Here in Europe we also had people who were afraid to get immunized, but most of them soon realized that this was the best way out. Studies show that, currently, most patients who suffer complications or end up dying had not yet been vaccinated It is true that no vaccine is 100% effective, but its effects in controlling the pandemic are unquestionable. The data does not lie,” he continued.

The athlete also recalled that, as part of his entire engagement in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, he became an ambassador for USP Vida, a program at the University of São Paulo that has already raised nearly R$ 20 million in donations for research and projects scientific research, which are not limited to vaccination alone.

“When I received the invitation to be an ambassador for the program, I felt honored. I understood that my platform in football is a way for many people to understand the importance of science in our lives,” he said.

Richarlison also spoke of a remarkable loss due to the pandemic. Sebastião José da Silva, Tião Butterfly, his first coach in Nova Venécia, Espírito Santo, his birthplace. It was he who discovered the potential in the attacker, still young. Tião, unfortunately, contracted the virus and was one of more than 600,000 lives lost during this period. And the player regretted.





“In the countryside of Espírito Santo, I took my first steps with the ball in a field called Penicão, when I was around 10 years old. I didn’t fear the bigger kids, I went for any marker. And Butterfly said I had a mentality as an adult, he always encouraged me. I was very sad when I learned of his death. He was already a gentleman… He didn’t resist the disease,” lamented the attacker.

Lastly, the Toffees striker still spoke of his role amid this serious pandemic and said.

“I know that many are preserved, as social media has become a heavy environment and a lawless land, with the haters and all the bad people that are there. You post some information that might be useful and the comments from like “whoever doesn’t seal, doesn’t profit” — and every time we say something like that we lose a lot of followers, we get comments from people who think we’re talking to attack some politician, someone else or some other team”

“But I don’t care, especially when there are lives at stake. This is no joke. If I can influence someone to get vaccinated, I will already feel victorious for everything I tried to do during this period. It’s a life that will be saved from this disease and several others around that will also benefit,” he concluded.