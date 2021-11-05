“I’m proud that Marvel didn’t cut it,” says Angelina Jolie

The actress Angelina Jolie commented on the recent controversy involving eternal, which was canceled in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait due to the portrayal of a gay relationship between the Eternal Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and the human Ben (Haaz Sleiman). In an interview with the Australian website news.com.au, she said:

“I get sad [pelos espectadores]. And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut these scenes.” she said, referring to the moments when Phastos shows up with her family and kisses her husband. “I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there are still people who don’t want to see the family Phastos has and the beauty of their relationship and their love. “.

Created in 1976 in the comics, the Eternals are a race of superhumans created by the Celestial aliens during their visit to Earth. However, at the same time that they conceived this group, the genetic experiments of the Celestials also gave rise to the Deviant, a kind of corrupted face of their first creations.

The movie’s cast still has Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Harrington Kit, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and Barry Keoghan, among other stars. eternal is on display in Brazilian cinemas.

