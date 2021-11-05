In Afghanistan, Islamic State advance poses growing threat to new Taliban government

JALALABAD, Afghanistan — Aref Mohammad’s war against the Islamic State (IS) ended in September when his Taliban fighter unit was ambushed by the terrorist group in eastern Afghanistan. A bullet shattered his femur, making it difficult for him to walk, let alone fight.

For the Taliban, which now rules Afghanistan, however, the war against ISIS was just beginning.

“If we knew where they are from, we would chase and destroy them,” said 19-year-old Mohammad from his hospital bed in Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghan, where Islamic State has had a presence since 2015 .

In the two months since the Taliban took control of the country after the withdrawal of American troops, ISIS’s branch in Afghanistan — known as the Islamic State of Khorasan or by its acronym in English Isis-K — has intensified attacks across the country, overloading the new government and raising concerns in the West about the potential resurgence of a group that may one day pose an international threat.

The attacks mainly target Taliban units such as Muhammad’s and also Afghanistan’s Shiite minorities. Suicide bombings in the capital Kabul and major cities including Kunduz in the north and Kandahar in the south have killed at least 90 people and injured hundreds of others in just a few weeks. On Tuesday, IS fighters carried out a coordinated attack with gunmen and at least one suicide bomber at a major military hospital in the capital, killing at least 25 people.

This has put the Taliban in a precarious position: after spending 20 years fighting as a guerrilla, the group is struggling to provide security and fulfill its commitment to providing law and order. This proved especially challenging for the Taliban, who try to defend themselves and protect civilians in cities from almost daily attacks with an army trained for rural guerrillas.

Aref Mohammad, a 19-year-old Taliban fighter, in a hospital in Jalalabad after being wounded in an Isis-K attack Photo: Victor J. Blue / New York Times

The increase in attacks has fueled growing unease among Western authorities, with some predictions that the Afghan branch of the Islamic State — often considered a regional threat — could become capable of attacking international targets in a matter of six to 12 months.

Colin Kahl, US Undersecretary for Defense Policy, told lawmakers last week that the Taliban’s ability to crack down on the group remains unclear.

Kahl’s statement highlights the central concern of Western intelligence communities: there are few ways to measure the Taliban’s effectiveness against Isis-K. There is no longer reliable access to information, as limited drone flights provide fragmented information given the distance they have to fly just to get to Afghanistan, US officials say, and the network of informants has collapsed.

The Taliban, which has refused to cooperate with Washington in fighting ISIS, is fighting the war in its own way, with tactics and strategies that seem far more localized than a government campaign against a terrorist organization.

“The Taliban has become accustomed to fighting as an insurgent group, relying on a series of asymmetric attacks to target Afghan and American forces,” said Colin P. Clarke, counterterrorism analyst at Soufan Group, a New York-based security consulting firm. “But it seems clear that the Taliban haven’t given much thought to how the equation changes in counterinsurgency, which is effectively the role they are now playing against ISIS.

Despite using its own way to fight ISIS, the Taliban uses the terrorist group’s resurgence as a bargaining chip, asking for more financial help while seeking international recognition, according to Qatar officials. The group points out that a powerful Islamic State also poses a threat to other countries.

Recognizing the potential threat along its shared border with Afghanistan, Pakistan is relaying information to the Taliban, according to US officials.

Basir, the head of the Taliban Intelligence arm in Jalalabad, is one of the leaders of the group that is adapting to fight a war in which he has already been on the other side as a Taliban insurgent. He is now responsible for defending a city of hundreds of thousands of people.

In recent years, Jalalabad has been an easy target for the Islamic State, which has dispatched combatant cells from neighboring districts into the city, carrying out assassinations and bombings at will.

But the group took advantage of the weeks during which the new government was meeting and dramatically expanded its reach.

Between Sept. 18 and Oct. 28, Islamic State carried out at least 54 attacks in Afghanistan — including suicide bombings, assassinations and ambushes at security checkpoints, according to an analysis by ExTrac, a company that monitors violence in zones of conflict. It is one of the most active and deadliest periods of IS in the Asian country.

Most of these attacks targeted Taliban security forces — a marked change from the first seven months of the year, when ISIS primarily targeted civilians, including activists and journalists.

Two Taliban fighters (Nasrat, 21, left, Khadim, 22, center) and a local resident, Musafir Shinwari, look down into the Mohmand Valley from an abandoned US Special Forces base in the Achin district of Achin. Nangarhar province Photo: Victor J. Blue / Gabriel Morais

In the fight against Islamic State, Basir said his men had adopted methods similar to those of the previous government, relying on equipment used by the former intelligence service to intercept communications and radio signals — tools offered by the West over the past two decades as part of an effort to watch over the Taliban itself.

He does, however, insist that the Taliban has what the last government and the Americans didn’t have: the broad support of the local population, which has been a boon to getting alerts about attacks and locations of fighters.

That level of trust and cooperation could diminish, security analysts say, as there is growing fear that the Taliban could use the Isis-K threat as an excuse to carry out state violence against certain segments of the population, such as members of the former government with impunity. .

“There’s also a bit of arrogance and overconfidence because they think the Isis-K has limited appeal in the country,” said Ibraheem Bahiss, a consultant at the think tank International Crisis Group.

At dusk in Jalalabad on a recent October day, a unit of Taliban fighters belonging to the intelligence agency drove by in a modified Toyota pickup with a machine gun mounted as the streets filled with people.

The Taliban stopped at intersections and important checkpoints, jumping and helping control cars and the ubiquitous yellow three-wheel rickshaws. They poked their heads into a vehicle, illuminating the interior with flashlights, questioning the passengers, and beckoning them to continue.

“We have a court for every criminal,” said Abdullah Ghorzang, a Taliban commander. “But there is no court for the Isis-K. They will be killed wherever they are arrested.