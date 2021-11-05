In Conte’s debut, Tottenham had a blistering start, got scared in the second half, but beat Vitesse in the Conference

Tottenham suffered on Antonio Conte’s debut, but defeated Vitesse 3-2 in the Conference League

In Antonio Conte’s first game, the tottenham received the vitesse at your house for the group stage of the Conference League this Thursday (4) and, despite the suffering, won 3 to 2.

Right in the first minute, the Spurs showed their strength with Son almost opening the marker. The Korean, however, would come into action in the 15th minute, when, after Lucas’ great chance, the ball left his feet to swing the nets.

At 21 minutes, after a beautiful team effort, Lucas Moura was released in depth with freedom and only had the job of taking goalkeeper Schubert out of the bid. But the advantage would still grow minutes later, when Kane submitted in the open goal and defender Rasmussen played against his own goal.

But the defender would redeem himself in the 32nd minute, in a corner, when he headed into the back of the net, reducing the score and starting to change the scenario of the duel. Shortly thereafter, after a wrong ball went out, Bero made a nice move and kicked into Lloris’ corner to turn the score into 3-2.

And the Spurs’ life started to get even more difficult in the second stage. At 15 minutes, Cristian Romero received the second yellow card and was sent off, with Vitesse increasing their pressure. Bazoer almost equalized with a shot from outside the area, but Llorris did a miracle.

In the 35th minute, however, the two teams were equal in numbers, with Doekhi being sent off after the second yellow card. Three minutes later, Schubert missed the goal, touched the ball with his hand outside the area and was sent off.

Championship status

The English team returns to the second position of group G, with seven points. With one less and right behind Vitesse appears.

Spurs from heaven to hell

Anyone who watched the first 30 minutes of the duel in North London thought that Antonio Conte had his dream debut. On the field, his team demonstrated everything he likes to print. After that, however, the team started to remember a lot what had been seen with Nuno Espírito Santo and opened loopholes for the opponent to go in search of a better result.

Sorry: Cuti Romero

The defender was already having a performance below expectations, with his defense side being one of the most insecure. After this was exploited by Vitesse, he made too many fouls and was punished with both cards.

It was bad (too): Schubert

The goalkeeper left the goal badly in the final minutes, when his team was well in the match and was sent off, completely changing the scenario of the duel once again.

decisive sound

In the first minute, he already showed his quality, almost scoring the first. Minutes later, he didn’t waste it and still had the chance to score again, putting the ball on the crossbar.

upcoming games

Next weekend, Tottenham will visit the Everton for the Premier League, while Vitesse receives the Utrecht in Dutch.

Datasheet

Tottenham 3 x 2 Vitesse

GOALS: Son, Lucas and Rasmussen (against) (TOT); Rasmussen and Bero (VIT)

TOTTENHAM: Lloris; Romero, Dier and Davies; Emerson, Skipp (Winks), Hojberg (Lo Celso) and Reguilón; Lucas (Sánchez), Kane and Son (Ndombele). Technician: Antonio Conte

VITESSE: Schubert; Doekhi, Bazoer and Rasmussen; Dasa, Bero, Tronstad (Oroz) and Wittek; Frederiksen (Barfalou), Buitink (Houwen) and Gboho (Oepnda). Technician: Thomas Letsch