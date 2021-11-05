In Corinthians’ sights, Paulinho visits CT and has “open doors” for training | corinthians

Midfielder Paulinho was at Corinthians’ CT this Thursday morning for the first visit to the site that could be his new club in 2022.

Free since he terminated with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, the player received from the board the signal that “the doors are open” so that he can use the structure of CT Joaquim Grava to keep in shape. On this Thursday, he used the inner part of the CT.

According to the club, visits are routine and there is still no definitive sign that he will use the CT from the next few days. Paulinho is in Timão’s sights for 2022, he knows how much the club can pay in salaries, but both parties keep saying that nothing has been agreed.

Everyone at the club, however, demonstrates confidence in an arrangement. The proposal presented is smaller than the one made in the middle of the year, but still considered very good by the alvinegra summit.

People close to the wheel point out that a return to Corinthians “would be good for everyone”. Working abroad since 2013, he understands that it is a good time to return to Brazil. At the club, there are those who say that the midfielder would have already given his word to return in 2022.

As the player can no longer take the field this year, Corinthians is in no hurry to advance in the negotiation.

Paulinho has a close relationship with the current Corinthians directors – formed by top hats with whom he spent time at the club – and with some athletes from the current cast, such as Fábio Santos and Renato Augusto.

Although still facing financial difficulties, Corinthians believes it is feasible to hire the idol at this time. However, to close the accounts for 2021 in the blue, the club expects to raise R$ 80 million from player sales by the end of the year.

For Timão, Paulinho played 167 games and scored 34 goals from 2010 to 2013. The defensive midfielder was champion of the Libertadores and of the Mundial, in 2012, after having won the Brazilian Championship, in 2011. He was also champion of São Paulo in 2013.