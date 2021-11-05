In game with three expulsions, Tottenham defeats Vitesse in the debut of Antonio Conte | turn on conference

Antonio Conte’s debut at Tottenham was with a lot of emotion. The coach, announced last tuesday, led the 3-2 victory over Vitesse in the fourth round of the League Conference. Own goals, three expulsions and field invasion by fans were some of the elements of the match.
With the victory, the Spurs, with seven points, take second place in group G, and Vitesse, with six, drops to third. Rennes lead with ten points after defeating Mura, 0-0.
+ Check out the complete Conference League table
Tottenham beats Vitesse for League Conference — Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Son opened the scoring for the English team at the beginning of the game, at 15. Soon after, Lucas Moura, ex-São Paulo, scored the second. Five minutes later, Harry Kane submitted, and defender Rasmussen sent it into his own goal. But the defender’s redemption came next, when he dropped to the Dutch team after a corner kick. In the first half, Bero hit goalkeeper Lloris’ corner, making it 3-2.
In Conte’s debut, Tottenham defeats Vitesse — Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Expulsions and field invasion
In the second stage, Vitesse was already putting more pressure. Tottenham’s situation became even more complicated when Cristian Romero received a second yellow card and was sent off. But, at 35, the teams returned to numerical equality. Doekhi also took the second yellow card, leaving Letsch’s team one short.
Three minutes later, another sending-off: goalkeeper Schubert touched the ball with his hand outside the area, leaving Vitesse with nine players on the field. At the end of the game, a Vitesse fan invaded the field, but was quickly withdrawn.
Fan invades the field in the match between Tottenham and Vitesse in the Conference League — Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Now, Tottenham’s next appointment is for the English Championship. Ninth-placed, Conte’s team faces Everton, on Sunday, at 11 am (GMT). Vitesse, fifth in the Dutch Championship, receives Utrecht, also on Sunday, at 12:45 pm.