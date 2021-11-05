In Germany there is a record of Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day; Minister of Health talks about going back to lockdown | World

Germany had the second record in a row for the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 this Friday (5): there were just over 37,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

The previous record, that of Thursday, was just under 34,000 notifications.

1 of 2 Image of Frankfurt, Germany, November 3, 2021 — Photo: Michael Probst/AP Image of Frankfurt, Germany, November 3, 2021 — Photo: Michael Probst/AP

According to the Associated Press news agency, there was a damming of notifications earlier this week because of a holiday that fell on Monday.

The country reached 96,346 deaths per Covid-19.

The Robert Koch center, responsible for responses to infectious diseases in the country, unvaccinated people are at high risk of infection.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said the country may have to impose a new lockdown.

Two state leaders, Saxony and Thuringia, said they would impose lockdowns if national measures were not taken to reverse the current upward trend in infections.

Thuringia’s leader said that ICU beds will run out in days.

2 of 2 Jens Spahn during press conference on November 3, 2021 — Photo: Markus Schreiber / AFP Jens Spahn during press conference on November 3, 2021 — Photo: Markus Schreiber / AFP

Spahn, the health minister, spoke with the country’s health secretaries, and they agreed that everyone should have access to a booster shot six months after the second shot.

“This should become the norm, not the exception,” he said on Friday.

He asked people to get vaccinated and observe the norms of social distancing. “Anyone who thinks they’re young and not vulnerable should talk to intensive care unit workers,” he said.

The German government is transferring patients from regions where hospitals are overstretched to areas where there are fewer infections.

In Germany, 69.4% of the population received at least one dose, according to the monitoring of the newspaper “Financial Times”.

In Brazil, 72.74% of the population received at least one dose of vaccine.