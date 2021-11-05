In good phase in Serie B, Botafogo changes operation and returns to profit from the box office of Nilton Santos | firefight

Botafogo won Confiança 1-0, in the 33rd round of the Brazilian Series B, and is close to reaching the elite of Brazilian football. But that’s not the only good news. The return of the public and the good phase in Serie B made the club return to profit in a game at Nilton Santos.

The news was celebrated internally for representing the effort to try to change the game not only on the field, with a return to the elite, but also behind the scenes, to transform sectors that were losing losses into profitable sectors. The positive balance also came, even with the maintenance of more affordable tickets, at R$60 a full and R$30 a half, excluding discounts for members.

The profit is still negligible for the world of football: almost R$ 13 thousand. The expense of the game was R$ 123 thousand, while the collection reached R$ 135.5 thousand. But leaders consider the context and celebrate the first results of policy change.

Against Confiança, 9,999 tickets were made available, and 4,129 fans watched the victory of Enderson Moreira’s team. The paying public was 3,920 fans, with guest discounts and gratuities. With the old logistics, the operation demanded more from the budget. Now, the board has opened fewer sections of the stadium to optimize resources.

Before the audience returned, the cost of a match at Nilton Santos was around 70 thousand reais. The first confrontation that Botafogo opened the gates was against Sampaio Corrêa, but the protocol of the authorities was stricter and the public was modest: less than 800 people. After that, the club opened its doors three more times, but still with a negative financial balance.

Since before the beginning of the pandemic, the club had not generated more revenue than the expenses with ticket sales. The last time Botafogo made a profit as principal was more than two years ago, in the second half of 2019. However, it is worth remembering that the presence of fans was prohibited from March 2020 until the last month of September.

But last Wednesday wasn’t all good news. The Alvinegros found it difficult to enter the stadium. Due to a failure in the turnstile system and the application used by the club, fans stayed outside Nilton Santos until at least 25 minutes of the second stage. Botafogo apologized for the incident and promised to take action.

Botafogo’s next duel at Nilton Santos will be against Operário, on November 15th. Before, Alvinegros play two games away from home, against Vasco and Ponte Preta. The next round will be the classic, scheduled for Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), in São Januário.

