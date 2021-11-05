In the first interview, Bruninho talks about Eliza Samudio: ‘It never leaves my heart’

Bruninho Samudio, son of Eliza with goalkeeper Bruno, is 11 years old and lives with his grandmother, dreams of being a soccer player and does not have any financial help from his father, who ordered his mother’s murder. The teenager gave his first interview, on the YouTube channel of psychologist and coach Renata Gouvêa, and talked about how he lives and his dreams.

“My grandmother always told me to study, even though I like soccer. She tells me to study, because if it doesn’t work out, I’ll have a plan B. Otherwise, I’ll be kind of nothing in life, right,” he says Bruninho,.

Bruninho has a scholarship in one of the best private schools in Campo Grande, capital of Mato Grosso do Sul. “My school is very good, thanks to God and my dedication, because many people give up on the way and I never gave up. One day I said to my mother (grandmother Sonia): ‘one day I’ll be able to study in a good school’. And I got a 100% scholarship, this was something I got myself. My school is great”, he describes he.

Victim of a tragedy, Bruninho knows his past, although he doesn’t know the details of what happened to Eliza. The grandmother became her mother on a daily basis, and her husband, the model’s stepfather, the father. “It’s my father, right… He’s taking care of me”, he observes.

During the interview, Bruninho did not mention the goalkeeper Bruno, his biological father. But he made a point of talking about violence against children and women, often practiced in families, even motivated by drugs. “Most low-income people sometimes don’t have much choice. But as difficult as it is, never get into drugs, never give up on your dreams. Even if no one is supporting you,” he teaches.

But the boy insisted on talking about Eliza. “My mom is in heaven, but thanks to her I’m here, and she never leaves my heart.”