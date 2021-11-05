In the Northeast, 5G will be named after a company from Ceará, Brisanet

At the end of July, the Ceará company Brisanet – which presents itself as the largest company among independent internet service providers in Brazil in fiber optic technology – made its initial public offering (IPO) and raised R$1.43 billion.

This Thursday (4), the company led by businessman José Roberto Nogueira from Ceará used the money to pay R$ 1.25 billion for lot C-4, which covers the Northeast region, an area where the company controlled by him already operates. Operation will be at the frequency of 3.5% MHz. The premium is huge: 13,741.71% above the minimum price.

At the auction, in regional blocks in the 3.5 GHz band, companies offer to make 5G available in municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants and fiber optic infrastructure in cities. As Brisanet has an extensive fiber optic network in the region, this seems to be the focus of its strategy.

Brisanet is a giant among independent internet service providers in Brazil in fiber optic technology.

Led by businessman José Roberto Nogueira, the company is headquartered in Pereiro (CE) and operates the service in regions typically less explored by large telecom operators, in the interior of the Northeast region of the country. It also won the dispute for lot C-5 , which covers the Midwest Region.

As a result, it now ranks among the largest in Brazil and becomes yet another mobile operator.

Cearenses are celebrating. The president of the Federation of Industries of Ceará, Ricardo Cavalcante, who accompanied the auction, greeted: “Dear friend Roberto, your victory in the 5G auction, held just now, is spectacular. On behalf of the entire industry of Ceará, I congratulate you and all who do Brisanet. You are proud of Ceará and the Northeast”.

The company operates 100% in optical fiber and focuses on the Northeast region. On April 30, 2021, the company had approximately 697 thousand customers and more than 6,300 employees, spread across 96 cities in the region.

Brisanet was founded 22 years ago and has more than 14,400 km of backbone infrastructure (paths used to distribute internet to other networks), 150 own data centers and 35,100 km of FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) cables.

Last year, net operating revenue reached R$ 471.8 million, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) was R$ 208 million.

At the share launch, it priced its initial public offering of shares (IPO) at R$13.92, at the bottom of the indicative range. With the sale of 89,798,851 shares in the base offering and the exercise of the lot.