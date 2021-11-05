In the worldwide race for technology professionals, QuintoAndar will open an office in Portugal

Gabriel Braga and André Penha, co-founders of QuintoAndar (Publishing)

SAO PAULO – QuintoAndar is going to open an office in Portugal – but the objective is not to mediate the rent, purchase or sale of properties there. The startup is looking to hire experienced technology professionals such as data scientists, designers, software engineers and product managers.

These professionals will exchange knowledge and technologies with Brazilian professionals. Thus, QuintoAndar is arming itself in a scenario of shortage of developers here, especially those with more years of experience.

“We opened a technology center outside the country because, as a company, we seek a diversity of experiences and industries. The objective is not to make known mistakes in design, technology or usability”, said André Penha, co-founder and technology director of QuintoAndar, in an interview with From Zero To Top, entrepreneurship brand of InfoMoney. “There are many competent professionals around here, but our technology ecosystem is young. Ten years ago, there were almost no examples of companies in the sector. People who know how to scale a company are rare, and most of them are already well employed.”

QuintoAndar allows you to rent, buy or sell properties on its platform. Some of its differentiators are free professional photos for advertisements, transaction scanning and elimination of expensive and complicated collateral like a guarantor. For the owner of the rented property, the startup covers up to R$ 50 thousand in repairs to the property and guarantees that the rent will be received on time.

QuintoAndar intermediates 10,000 leases and 1,000 real estate sales monthly. The property rental and commercialization website manages R$ 50 billion in real estate, spread over 45 Brazilian cities. In August of this year, it announced an investment extension that valued the business at more than $5 billion. In all, the company has raised more than US$700 million since its founding in 2013.

Europe x United States

The office will start operating in March of next year, and the startup hopes to reach 50 employees in Portugal by the end of 2022. Europe as a whole is the cradle of businesses like Booking, Skype and Spotify. In the decision between opening an international office in the United States or in Europe, factors such as cost of living, currency exchange, flights and time zone weighed on the European side.

“We have a few employees living in Silicon Valley. But the cost of living there is much higher than in Brazil or Europe, so much so that the disparity between technology and non-technology wages is driving an exodus from the region. Furthermore, there is no direct flight between Brazil and San Francisco. Portugal not only has a better time zone in relation to our country, but also direct flights departing from several Brazilian cities”, said Penha.

The goal is to hire professionals from across the European continent, not just Brazilians and Portuguese. According to the co-founder of QuintoAndar, Portugal has become a place targeted by Europeans due to its cost and quality of life.

“Europeans want to live in a sunny place for most of the year, and with a technology industry that is still in its infancy. Brazilians, on the other hand, see similar culture and cuisine. We don’t want two different companies, but the same company with different hubs”.

A good part of the technology processes is already documented in English, which should be the standard language of QuintoAndar’s European office. The center should have the independence to develop autonomous projects, using technologies such as data science and artificial intelligence. These projects will then be discussed with the Brazilian team and will become part of QuintoAndar’s products.

Preferably, these products should serve several countries. The startup is preparing its international expansion, yet without a defined date. But the first international destination will not be Portugal, but Mexico. Loft, a competitor on the property purchase and sale front, made a similar international expansion move, announcing the acquisition of the Mexican company TrueHome at the end of October.

Many vacancies, few professionals

O From Zero To Top has already addressed the race for developers around the world, including in Brazil. There are vacancies in technology, even in a country with 13.7 million unemployed.

The Association of Information and Communication Technology and Digital Technology Companies (Brasscom) estimates that it will be necessary to hire 70 thousand professionals per year by 2024 in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector. The pent-up demand is 25% in Internet of Things, 11% in Security, 10% in Big Data, 6% in Cloud and 2% in Artificial Intelligence. They complete the list of professionals in administrative (19%), technical level (14%) and in other technologies (13%).

Many vacancies and few professionals lead to high remuneration. Brasscom estimates that the national average salary is R$1,945, compared to an average remuneration of R$4,792 in the ICT sector. It’s a difference of almost 2.5 times. Specifically among software professionals for digital transformation, the average remuneration rises to R$5,628 (2.9 times).

Wages are inflated even further on account of the remote journeys. O home office, consolidated by the pandemic, allows a startup in São Paulo to meet its demand by hiring developers in the South or Northeast. On the other hand, companies in smaller cities have to adjust their salary to a national level, not a regional one.

In the extreme, this competition for talent has gone global. There are already several cases of Brazilian companies that lose good professionals because they cannot pay salaries equivalent to what the professional will receive in dollars or euros. As a response to the flight of talent, some companies have structured their own training programs for technology professionals. In the case of QuintoAndar, the teachers will be their own employees from abroad.

