India Celebrates Diwali Festival of Lights Amidst Cloud of Pollution in Capital | World

The capital of India was taken this Thursday (4) by a dense and toxic cloud of pollution, at the same time that families and friends gather to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights in November.
Visitors walk along the Rajpath through fog caused by pollution during the Diwali Festival of Lights in New Delhi, India, on Thursday (4) — Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP
New Delhi is ranked among the most polluted cities on the planet, both for its emissions of toxic gases from industry and for its vehicle traffic emissions, in addition to the agricultural fires that saturate the air each winter.
People light lanterns on the banks of the Sarayu River on the eve of the Diwali celebrations, festival of lights, in Ayodhya, India, on Wednesday (3) — Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP
Its 20 million inhabitants woke up to a gray and yellowish haze, which can also be expected in the coming days, according to expert forecasts.
Levels of PM2.5 pollution particles, the finest and therefore most dangerous, peaked at nearly 389 on Thursday (4), according to government agency SAFAR’s air quality monitoring stations.
Boy Lights Fireworks to Celebrate Diwali Festival of Lights in Kolkata, India, on Thursday (4) — Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri
This level is 15 times higher than the safety limits recommended by the World Health Organization.
SAFAR advised residents to avoid outdoor activities and wear masks.
People light candles and fireworks from the roofs of their homes to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, in Kolkata, India, on Thursday (4) — Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The agency also warned that illegal fireworks, which are traditionally fired on Diwali, could further increase pollution rates on Friday (5).
This phenomenon is also accentuated by fires carried out by farmers in neighboring states, as they use fire to clear their fields before sowing.
Lanterns and lamps are lit in homes to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday (4) — Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas
Although the practice was banned in 2015, it hasn’t ended yet and causes big spikes in winter pollution every year.
“The proportion of pollution from fires has increased today from 8% to 25% and will reach 40% by Friday,” SAFAR’s program director, Gufran Beig, told AFP.
Boy holds a glowing toothpick to celebrate Diwali, festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday (4) — Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas
In 2020, a report by the Swiss NGO IQAir showed that 22 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world are in India. New Delhi was named the most polluted capital on the planet.
In the same year, Lancet magazine indicated that 1.67 million deaths produced in 2019 could be attributed to air pollution in India, including 17,500 in New Delhi.
Sikh faithful light candles for Bandi Chhor Divas, a festival of their religion that coincides with the Diwali festival of lights, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, on Thursday (4) — Photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP
Sikh faithful watch fireworks during the Bandi Chhor Divas, a festival of their religion that coincides with the Diwali festival of lights, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, on Thursday (4) — Photo: Narinder Nanu/ AFP
