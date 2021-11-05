Industrial production drops 0.4% in September compared to August and closes the third quarter with a drop of 1.1%

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – Industrial production fell by 0.4% in September compared to August, being the fourth consecutive fall in the indicator, which accumulates a 2.6% loss in the period. On an annual basis, the drop was 3.9%. The data were released this Thursday (4) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The expectation of analysts heard by Refinitiv was a drop of 0.3% in the monthly comparison, and a low of 4% in the annual comparison.

As a result, the industry is 3.2% below the level of February 2020, in the pre-pandemic scenario, and 19.4% below the record level registered in May 2011.

After registering growth since the fourth quarter of 2020, in the third quarter of 2021 industrial production fell by 1.1%.

André Macedo, research manager, points out that, unlike what happened in previous months, in September there was no predominance of negative rates among the activities investigated by the PIM. “There was a drop in production in seven of the nine months this year. What’s different in September is that the downturn was more concentrated in few activities. But this does not necessarily mean that there are changes in the predominantly negative behavior of the industrial sector, since it is still quite characterized by a loss of dynamism”, he explains.

Ten of the 26 activities had negative results. Among them, the major impacts on the September general index came from the food products segment, which dropped 1.3%, and metallurgy (-2.5%). “We can see negative signs in important segments in the food sector, such as the part related to sugar, because of the adverse weather conditions that harmed the sugarcane.

Another sector with negative behavior was beef, explained by the suspension of exports of this product to China in early September, due to the ‘mad cow disease’. This negatively impacted the food sector”, says André. As a result, this segment is 7.4% below the pre-pandemic level.

For Macedo, the scenario is different from what happens with the metallurgy sector, which advanced 0.4% in August and returned to the negative field in September. “Even with the fall in September, which surpassed the growth in August, the segment is 8.6% above the pre-pandemic level. Both metallurgy and the food products segment have important weight within the context of industrial production and explain this concentration of few activities with negative behavior”, he says.

The segments of leather, travel goods and footwear (-5.5%), other transport equipment (-7.6%), beverages (-1.7%), mining and quarrying also had a decrease from August to September. (-0.3%), furniture (-3.7%) and computer equipment, electronic and optical products (-1.7%).

Among those that registered high, stood out pharmochemicals and pharmaceuticals (6.5%), other chemical products (2.3%), coke, petroleum products and biofuels (1.0%) and machinery and equipment (1. .9%). Other increases came from cellulose, paper and paper products (1.2%), electrical machines, equipment and material (1.7%) and tobacco products (6.6%).

The capital goods category had the sharpest negative rate (-1.6%) and intensified the 1.2% drop registered in August. Durable consumer goods (-0.2%) and intermediate goods (-0.1%) also dropped in the period, while the segment of capital goods (15.0%) was the only major economic category to advance.

In comparison with September last year, industrial production fell 3.9%. The negative results reached three of the four major economic categories and 18 of the 26 surveyed sectors. The main negative influences among activities came from food products (-11.9%), automotive vehicles, trailers and bodies (-7.9%), coke, petroleum products and biofuels (-4.6%) and equipment IT, electronic and optical products (-18.7%).

“This result is much sharper than the 0.7% drop in August. There is a base-of-comparison effect. As the year progresses, the 2020 base for comparison increases. But there is also a direct relationship with the lesser dynamism that the industrial sector has been showing”, highlights Macedo.

Among the eight activities that had high, stood out machines and equipment (14.5%), metallurgy (10.0%) and mining and quarrying (3.2%). The printing and reproduction of recordings segment (61.5%) also had a positive impact on the annual base.

quarterly fall

By retreating 1.1% in the quarter ended in September, the industrial sector interrupted the positive behavior that had been registered since the last quarter of last year (3.4%). According to André, this change is explained by the slowdown in the four major economic categories.

“There was a sequence, in quarterly terms, of positive results. In fact, in the second quarter of this year there was an expansion that stands out (22.7%), due to a very depreciated basis of comparison. And this movement back to the negative field is justified by the results in all economic categories, in particular, in the durable consumer goods segment, which moves from a three-digit growth to a drop of 16.9%”, he explains the researcher, who highlights, within the sector, the retraction in the groups of automobiles and household appliances.

(with IBGE News Agency)

