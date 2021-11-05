Inmates set fire to mattresses in a prison in the Greater Belo Horizonte; there are victims with 2nd and 3rd degree burns | Minas Gerais

Inmates of the Ribeirão das Neves II prison (Inspector José Martinho Drumond), in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, set fire to mattresses this Thursday afternoon (4).

According to the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu), there were 20 inmates in the cell. Twelve had to be rescued. Firefighters confirmed that six of them had second and third degree burns. At least five had to be intubated.

The mutiny would have been a reaction to unhealthiness and overcrowding. The State Secretariat for Justice and Public Security (Sejusp) did not inform how many detainees there are in the prison. The folder also has not yet commented on the case. But according to the communication director of the Criminal Police Union of Minas Gerais, Magros Soares, the cell has a capacity for eight inmates and had more than twice as much.

“The information we have is that the situation of overcrowding is serious. A cell that holds eight to 10 prisoners was housing 20,” he said.

Also according to Magros, no police were injured.

2 of 4 Relief to detainees in a prison in Grande BH after a fire. — Photo: Danilo Girundi / TV Globo Assistance to detainees in a prison in Grande BH after a fire. — Photo: Danilo Girundi / TV Globo

3 of 4 Relief to detainees in a prison in Grande BH after a fire. — Photo: Danilo Girundi / TV Globo Assistance to detainees in a prison in Grande BH after a fire. — Photo: Danilo Girundi / TV Globo

Overcrowding report

O g1 spoke with Maria Teresa dos Santos, who is president of the Minas Gerais Association of Friends and Families of Persons Deprived of Liberty. According to her, for more than 30 days the prison management knew that the inmates would do this. What led them to the mutiny were the terrible conditions at the site, with unhealthy conditions and overcrowding, according to Maria Teresa.

“They have little access to water – about 10 to 20 minutes a day, a little in the morning and afternoon. They lost a lot of weight throughout the pandemic,” she said.

4 of 4 At least twenty people were injured in a fire caused by inmates in a prison in the Greater Belo Horizonte — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo At least twenty people were injured in a fire caused by inmates in a prison in the Greater Belo Horizonte — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Second revolt in just over a year

In September 2020, prisoners of two wings of the Ribeirão das Neves II prison set fire to mattresses.

Criminal police controlled the fire inside the cells and there were no wounded or hostages.

The State Department of Justice and Public Security (Sejusp), through the Penitentiary Department of Minas Gerais (Depen-MG), said at the time that the prisoners asked for improvements in the food served in the penitentiary.

Also in September of last year, firefighters were called to contain a fire inside the Nelson Hungria Penitentiary, in Contagem, also in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, after a riot carried out by inmates who had placed fire on pieces of mattress and clothing.

According to Sejusp, the prisoners were agitated by the information about the burning of the bus near the penitentiary. Criminal police stopped the act and firefighters fought the fires.