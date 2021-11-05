Instagram and Facebook are down? Networks experience instability once again

Instagram fell there? Is Facebook down? If so, know that you are not alone. Social networks that belong to Meta (the new name of Facebook Inc.) are going through instability this Wednesday (3) and are unavailable to many people. According to the Down Detector website, which monitors the stability of web pages and services, the platform is the target of complaints from people from all over the world, including Brazil — and, as you can see on the maps below, the problem is nothing located.

Complaints about Instagram instability spread across the country (Image: Playback/Down Detector)

According to reports from users, the most recurrent problems are related to sending direct messages, and this in both networks. There are also reports of inability to access the platform, too, but in smaller numbers. The problem also seems to affect Workplace, the version of Facebook dedicated to organizations and companies.

Complaints about Facebook’s downfall appear fewer, but are significant (Image: Playback/Down Detector)

Neither Facebook nor Instagram have yet publicly taken a stand on today’s failures, so it’s unclear why this time around. Remember that the network has gone through similar situations, including a blackout, in the last month.

instagram crashed again?????????? pitiful aff — leaks wire (@thrillana) November 3, 2021

Instagram is bugged again, right?! — André Araújo 🦚 (@taldoandre) November 3, 2021

Hi? facebook crashed again? — tayoana (@tayoana2) November 3, 2021

When there is news about what caused the problem, this text will be updated.