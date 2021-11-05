Intel Core i7-12700K in action! Intel’s new hybrid CPU gameplay

We put Alder Lake-S to run games and show performance

The Intel Core i7-12700K is a high-end processor from the new 12th generation Intel Core processor family, codenamed Alder Lake-S. This processor has the same configuration as the Core i9-12900K in performance cores, bringing a total of 8 cores and 16 threads in Golden Cove cores, but has a reduction in performance cores, the Gracemont. Instead of the two sets of 4 each, totaling 8, the Core i7-12700K brings only one set of 4 E-Colours.

For the tests we have a high-end bench based on the Z690 chipset, a Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Master, combined with an important new platform: DDR5 memories. We are going to use two G.Skill Trident-Z5 modules, which operate at up to 5600MT/s, but to follow the official Intel support in gameplay we will use it operating at 4800MT/s.

The Alder Lake-S represents a major change in Intel’s architecture, which has seen the evolution of competing processors, the AMD Ryzen, and which finally responds with a more radical change in its technology. The 12th generation Intel Core moves on multiple fronts, updating the platform to more modern technologies such as DDR5 memories, PCI Express 5.0 and, mainly, it brings a new bet with a hybrid processing architecture.

test bench



– Intel Core i7-12700K

– Noctua NH-U12A chromax.black

– Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard

– Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT video card

– Memories G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 5600MT/s (configured at 4800MT/s) 32GB (2x16GB)

– Cooler Master V850 source

games played

00:00 – Introduction

00:30 – Bench used and technologies

04:23 – Call of Duty Warzone

06:24 – Rainbow Six Siege

07:56 – Red Dead Redemption 2

10:11 – Counter Strike Global Offensive

12:30 – Conclusion

