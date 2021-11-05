Interference in FP can make Bolsonaro impeachable

posted on 11/04/2021 9:10 PM



(credit: EVARISTO SA / AFP)

With the testimony of President Jair Bolsonaro to the Federal Police, it is now up to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to analyze whether the head of the Executive should be denounced. Experts estimate that, if his interference with the PF is proven, the agent may suffer an impeachment process.

Criminal lawyer Raíssa Isac, a partner at Bernardo Fenelon Advocacia, points out that the investigation lacks more evidence. “If the investigation concludes that, in fact, there was political intervention on the part of the president, he will be able to respond to criminal actions for the practice of common crimes and of responsibility, as well as it is possible that an impeachment process will be instituted”, he explains.

If Bolsonaro’s interference is proven, the list of crimes is long, according to the lawyer. “Such behavior, if proven, is incompatible with the dignity, honor and decorum of the position, which, in theory, would configure the conduct provided for in items 4, 5, 6 and 7 of article 9 of the Liability Crimes Law”, details the lawyer.

The president can also be held liable for other offenses. “Obstruction of investigations, as provided for in article 2, paragraph 1, of the Law on Criminal Organizations, as well as for the offense of ideological falsehood, art. 299 of the Penal Code, if it is proven that the President inserted Sergio Moro’s signature, without proper authorization, in the decree that exonerated Maurício Valeixo”, he said.

President Jair Bolsonaro presented himself to the Federal Police to testify about the investigation that investigates the alleged interference in the corporation to shield family members and allies from investigations. The hearing was held in Brasília, last Wednesday night (3/11), a few days before the final stretch of the court deadline.

The testimony took place after a determination by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case at the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The president answered the questions of the PF delegate Leopoldo Soares Lacerda. Bolsonaro said that he did not interfere in the PF and that he replaced the then director-general, Maurício Valeixo, last year, for “lack of dialogue”.

Criminal lawyer João Paulo Boaventura, a partner at Boaventura Turbay, believes that the representative’s testimony is contradictory from beginning to end. “At the same time that he states ‘that there was no dissatisfaction or lack of confidence in the work carried out by DPF Valeixo’, he goes on to say that the request for replacement was due, among others, to suspicion of leaks of confidential information”, he observes.