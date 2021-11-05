International! Anitta performs on one of the biggest talk shows in the US

posted on 11/4/2021 6:42 PM / updated on 11/4/2021 7:01 PM



The carioca gave a show of sensuality and charisma – (credit: Reproduction/YouTube)

In the early hours of this Thursday (4/11), the carioca Anitta shone on North American TV. The artist presented, alongside Saweetie, the hit faking love on the talk show The late late show with James Corden.

The duo excelled in sensuality and the Brazilian lavished charisma. At the time of the interview, Anitta talked about the inspiration in Mariah Carey and even got laughs from the presenter.

Watch:

Lollapalooza Paris 2022

The line-up of Lollapalooza Paris 2022 was released this Thursday (4/11) and singer Anitta was confirmed as the only Brazilian at the festival. The event will take place on July 16th and 17th at Longchamp Racecourse.

In addition to Spanish and English, the artist also has music in French. Mon Soleil, from Dadju, was released this year and features Anitta. The artist will be alongside great artists and successful bands such as Imagine Dragons, David Guetta, Pearl Jam and A$AP Rocky.