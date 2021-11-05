International Criminal Court opens investigation against Venezuela for crimes against humanity

Nicolás Maduro said he respected the decision, but made it clear that he didn’t agree with it; president claims he does not have access to the content of the documentation on the crimes that are under investigation

EFE/Miraflores Press A memorandum of understanding was signed between Maduro and the International Criminal Court



O International Criminal Court opened investigation against Venezuela for crimes of harm to humanity. The information was confirmed by ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, who spent three days in the country and met with authorities. During this period, he also had three meetings with the president Nicolas Mature. With that, a memorandum of understanding was signed. Maduro pledged to create mechanisms to improve cooperation between the parties and facilitate the effective performance of the prosecutor’s mandate in Venezuela. The president said he respected the decision, but made it clear that he did not agree with it. He also recalled that he never had access to the content of the documentation on the crimes that are under investigation. The court’s prosecution since 2018 acts preliminarily in the country before the formal opening of an investigation. In December of last year, the prosecution had already made it clear that during the preliminary examinations there was, indeed, evidence that there were crimes against humanity committed by the Maduro government at least since 2017. humanity, the ICC needs to verify the consistency of the government’s attacks against the Venezuelan population. It is part of the complaint against the country the Organization of American States (OAS) and governments of different countries.

*With information from reporter Fernando Martins