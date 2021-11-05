iPhone auction with USB-C now surpasses US$90K – MacMagazine

At the end of yesterday afternoon, we commented that the iPhone X with USB-C created by the master’s student in robotics Ken Pillnel is being auctioned off on eBay. The fact is that, overnight (literally), the value of the bids increased exponentially and, now, they are already at more than US$90 thousand. 😱

Pillnel describes his “creation” as a “collection piece for any fanboy from Apple”, noting that the video in which he shows the implementation of the USB-C port on the device already has more than 1 million views.

Even the YouTuber Marques “MKBHD” Brownlee made a joke involving the (surprising) appeal by the device.

Hey Apple — I hear you guys like to earn a lot of money! Turns out all you have to do is sell an iPhone with USB-C. 👀

As we noted, there are some stipulations that the future buyer must comply with — Pillonel requires bidders to agree that they will not restore, update or erase the device, will not use it as their daily device, and will not disassemble the device. device.

I guarantee the phone will work when you receive it, but if you don’t follow the aforementioned guidelines, you’ll have to deal with the consequences yourself. So basically you can do whatever you want with it, but don’t expect anything from me if something breaks. It’s just a prototype.

The auction will close on the day November 11th — until then, if the bids remain on the same level, the shot value is likely to be even more surprising.

Someone interested? 🤑

iPhones 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

in apple

Cash price: from R$8,549.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of R$791.58

Colors: sierra blue, silver, gold or graphite

Capabilities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB

Launch: september 2021

iPhones 13 and 13 mini

in apple

Cash price: from BRL 5,939.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of R$549.92

Colors: pink, blue, midnight, stellar or (PRODUCT)RED

Capabilities: 128GB, 256GB or 512GB

Launch: september 2021

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: O MacMagazine You receive a small commission for every sale made through the links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything more for the products you buy through our affiliate links.