iPhone with USB-C goes up for auction and bids reach R$480 thousand

The world’s first USB-C iPhone, created by Swiss student Ken Pillnel, is being auctioned off on eBay. This Thursday (04), the bids reached US$ 85.7 thousand, equivalent to R$ 481,000 in the day’s quotation.

The modified version of Apple’s smartphone gained fame last month when the Robotics student unveiled it. The model, a 64GB iPhone X, has a USB-C port in place of the Lightning connection, which works to transfer data and recharge the battery.

Started on Monday (1st), the iPhone auction with USB-C has had 145 bids so far, and the dispute promises to continue. The value rose significantly since the first offer, which was US$ 1,625, reaching US$ 9,200 this Wednesday (3rd).

The dispute for the modified iPhone is big.Source: eBay/Reproduction

Also on Wednesday, the bids rose to US$ 14,800 and ended the day at US$ 30,000, according to iMore. In the last few hours, the values ​​rose from US$33,800 to US$80,000, before reaching the current US$85,700.

Buyer Conditions

Spending a huge sum isn’t the only requirement for buying the iPhone USB-C auctioned on eBay. The creator of the project listed some conditions to keep it in its current state, such as not opening the phone, not updating or restoring it, and not using it as a primary device.

Bids can be made until next week, and whoever buys the cell phone will have a 30-minute conversation with the student to ask questions about the gadget.

For those not willing to spend a fortune, it’s worth checking out the open source project released by Pillnell. The engineer even teaches you how to replace the Lightning connection with the USB-C port on the iPhone, in case someone wants to try the procedure.