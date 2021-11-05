Is sugar bad for the complexion? We answered 4 questions about skin health – 11/4/2021

How many hours of sleep are needed for the skin to dawn rested? Why do makeup residues harm the skin? Is hot bath really bad? How can sweets, alcohol and cigarettes harm the complexion?

The report of universe spoke with specialists to answer such common questions that arise in everyday life when the subject is facial skin. Read below.

1. For restful skin, how many hours of sleep are needed?

The body needs rest to recover after daily activities and sleep is responsible for this function, restoring the skin and other organs. In order for the skin to maintain its vitality, at least seven to eight hours of sleep per night are recommended. Importantly, its quality also influences the power of cell regeneration.

“A bad night’s sleep can cause damage because the level of cortisol, better known as the stress hormone, can be high, leading to an increase in the production of free radicals in the body, which favors the premature appearance of wrinkles”, says the dermatologist Daniel Coimbra, specialist by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD). In addition, the doctor says, sleeping poorly can also cause the body to release adrenaline and cause blood vessel function to change, resulting in dull skin.

When we don’t sleep properly, we don’t allow the cells to be renewed, which changes the appearance of the skin and predisposes the appearance of wrinkles. According to dermatologist Patrícia Mafra, it is during sleep that the body recovers, comes into balance and renews cells. “At night, we produce growth hormone, responsible for all the ‘building’ in our body. So, sleeping well helps to strengthen collagen savings,” says the doctor.

Sleep is also a potent detox. During this period, we produce several antioxidant substances, such as melatonin and the aforementioned growth hormone, and we reduce the production of free radicals, which in the skin compromise the production and quality of collagen and elastin fibers, accelerating aging.

Makeup residues can harm the skin Image: Getty Images

2. Why do makeup residues harm the skin?

During the night, cell regeneration activity is intense. There’s more: the skin surface is more permeable, due to the production of some hormones, which favors the absorption of makeup residues that are not properly removed. “Thus, the pores can be clogged, contributing to the process of acne formation and irritation”, says Daniel. Yes, blackheads and pimples are a common occurrence.

“In addition, the lack of skin cleanliness generates free radicals, which accelerate the premature aging of the skin. The accumulation of impurities can also make the skin more sensitive and irritating, which can lead to the appearance of dermatitis. Sleep with makeup in the region of the skin. eyes can make the eyelashes dry and, over time, brittle,” warns dermatologist Paola Pomerantzeff, a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology.

3. Is a hot bath really bad for the skin?

It’s a fact: hot water is harmful to the health of the skin because it damages the natural protective barrier, which can cause irritability and dryness. “The hot bath can also take your body to the rebound effect, accelerating the oil production process, in an attempt to make up for the loss of hydration, and leave the dermis sensitive due to the dilation of the pores”, says Daniel.

Those who already have a picture of dermatitis should never include a hot bath in their routine — the best thing is to keep the water cold or warm, between 29º C and 38º C. “The cold bath still has the power to help with the vasoconstriction effect, reducing dermatitis and the redness,” he says. Can’t face it? “Short your bath to a maximum of seven minutes and apply moisturizer all over your body as soon as you get out of the shower,” advises dermatologist Adriana Cairo.

4. How are sweets, alcohol and cigarettes harmful to the skin?

The ingestion of sweets must be done in a balanced way, because sugar, when consumed excessively, can trigger glycation, a process in which carbohydrates, such as glucose, associate and can destroy proteins, such as collagen. “Furthermore, the increased release of insulin, which occurs when the body receives a high amount of sugar, can lead to acne and increased oiliness in the long term”, warns Daniel.

Alcohol in drinks causes dryness and flaking. “It neutralizes the production of the hormone called ADH (antidiuretic), responsible for controlling the body’s water level. Dehydration can occur mainly in the facial area, which is predisposed to retain fluid”, says the dermatologist. In other words, the face is opaque and swollen. In addition, the substance also promotes aging, since alcohol stimulates the production of free radicals, which destroy the structure of healthy cells in the body.

Finally, nicotine and other toxins present in cigarettes are risk factors for skin health. Like alcohol, they stimulate the production of free radicals, which damage the skin and accelerate aging. Tar, which is also active in cigarettes, can cause a yellowish tinge to the face. “The habit of smoking causes a decrease in circulation in the small vessels of the dermis, which impairs the transport of nutrients and oxygen to the cells. It is important to highlight that smoking and the sun are the most harmful elements for the health of the skin”, alert the doctor.