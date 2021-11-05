“It is important for us to understand the role of the mask”, says infectologist

posted on 11/05/2021 06:00



Ten months after the start of the immunization campaign against covid-19 in the Federal District, 55.94% of the population of around 3 million has not yet been vaccinated. In an interview with CB.Health — program of Brazilian mail in partnership with TV Brasília — infectologist Leandro Machado stated that this portion can be harmful in the fight against the pandemic. In addition to benefiting the circulation of the virus, these people can facilitate the emergence of a new variant.

“The big issue with covid-19 is not the person getting infected at home, with a low fever and taking their medicine. It’s her needing hospital care. If I have a large percentage of the population that has not been vaccinated and I still have a virus circulating, I will have a percentage of the population at risk of having a severe form of the disease and needing hospitalization, oxygen, intubation and sedation,” he told the journalist Carmen Souza.

Leandro also defended the use of masks and explained that it is not yet time to think about releasing the item indoors. “If I reduce the number of people with masks and social distancing, I will have new people getting infected, even if they are vaccinated. With that, the chance of variants increases”, commented the infectologist. He affirmed that the release in open environments needs the common sense of the people. for her as well as for other people,” he added.

We arrived in November with a coincidence of factors: return to classes 100% in person, flexibility regarding the use of masks and reduced distance in bars. How do you evaluate this November full of new rules?

Full of news. About the school, it is important for us to understand that there was no study that showed that the classes were related to an increase in infection, neither in Europe nor in the United States. We could have come back sooner, but with preventive measures. Flexibility to end the use of masks is a law that we are unable to enforce. So, whoever uses it will continue to use it with or without the law; and those who don’t use it will continue not using it. The important thing is for us to make the population aware of what not using a mask can generate, both for them and for other people. We know that the vaccine does not prevent infection, it reduces the number of serious cases. So, if I reduce the number of people with masks and social distancing, I will have new people getting infected, even vaccinated, and with that I increase the chances of having variants. So, it is important for us to understand the role of the mask.

While some countries are beginning to rethink the rules for distance, for the use of masks, we have made use of masks more flexible, and the GDF is already talking about a discussion about the non-mandatory nature of masks in closed environments. Can you start thinking about it here in Brazil?

I think not yet. We need a large number of people already vaccinated with the second dose and the booster dose for that. But as I said, it is a law that we are not able to enforce, and I think that even if I said today “It is not mandatory to wear a mask”, people would continue to wear a mask because of the feeling of protection they have with the mask.

Germany this week said it is experiencing an epidemic of unvaccinated people, even with hospitals reaching their capacity limits on account of this population. This is also a Brazilian reality. How do the unvaccinated interfere with the pandemic?

We have to understand that the big issue with covid-19 is not the person getting infected at home, with a low fever and taking their medicine. It’s her needing hospital care. If I have a large percentage of the population that has not been vaccinated, and I have a virus still circulating, I will have a percentage of the population at risk for severe disease and needing hospitalization, oxygen, intubation, and sedation. So, we overcrowd the health system again because of people who chose not to get vaccinated. The person has to understand that, if he chooses not to be vaccinated, this decision will impact other people’s lives. It’s a personal decision, it’s a philosophical question whether it is or not, but it’s a decision that involves other people as well. What we have today of hospitalized people in serious condition are unvaccinated people. So, today, the health service still demands on behalf of unvaccinated people, which is why it is important to vaccinate everyone.

Does this also apply to those who have not completed the vaccination regimen?

Yes, we only consider a person vaccinated if he completes the vaccination regimen. So, it’s important to get vaccinated. People say they won’t get vaccinated because of the side effects, but we’ve lived with side effects since the beginning of vaccines. Those who are watching and have a child can compare when they take their child to the pediatrician and he says that the vaccine can leave an arm pain or fever. So, this side effect has always existed. The beneficial effect that is protection is much greater than the side effect.

And about the possibility that this protection has to be reinforced regularly. Will this happen with the covid-19 vaccine, the periodic and regular application?

Probably, we noticed that for mild cases, protection drops after six months. So, we will probably vaccinate periodically similar to H1N1, and what this period will be we do not know yet. Covid-19 will be part of our lives just like dengue and H1N1, because we are not going to achieve herd immunity to eradicate the disease, because the vaccine does not prevent infection, it reduces the chance of you becoming infected, but you keep infecting yourself and transmitting to other people.