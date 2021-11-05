‘It was all crooked and he told me to take painkillers,’ says patient of plastic surgeon suspected of deforming noses | São Paulo

Patients of the renowned plastic surgeon suspected of deforming noses in hospitals in the city of São Paulo told the g1 on Thursday (4) they were not discharged even two years after the cosmetic procedure, as they are still undergoing treatment, without access to a medical record to guide the next steps and without understanding exactly how a procedure to bring emotional benefits brought so much damage.

The Civil Police and the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp) have already started investigations into Alan Landecker, a specialist in rhinoplasty.

The doctor repudiates the accusations and attributes the problem to non-compliance with the guidelines by patients in the postoperative period (read the full placement below).

The lawyer Marília Frank, however, is one of Dr. Alan, who registered a police report after the surgical procedure and who still has pending issues on the case.

“I had the surgery in May this year and, when he took off the last dressing, he saw that the cartilage was rotten. My nose was broken, I was all crooked and he sent me home to take painkillers,” she told the reporter.

“It was my infectologist who convinced him about a second surgery, but he didn’t remove all the dead tissue and the infection took over my face. I’m under treatment with an otolaryngologist, who performed a third surgery and foresees two more, one for reconstruction of the columella because he cut my nose, and then yes, a repairman. I want justice. He screwed me up for two months and the impression is that he was profiting from the infection,” he continued.

marilia registered one of the police reports that guide police investigations and, like the approximately 30 patients who are part of the “Alan’s Patients” group on Whatsapp, he had complications due to a serious bacterial infection.

One of the most serious cases is that of businessman Veraldino de Freitas Júnior, 35, who underwent surgery with a doctor in September 2020 and still has an open wound.

“Postoperatively, my nose did not deflate, as the days went by it started to stink, with people in my life noticing the unbearable odor, until on the 15th day a wound opened,” he said, adding that it was the beginning of a saga that has already cost him R$300,000, three other surgeries, the intravenous use of antibiotics twice a day and his emotional health.

Veraldino de Freitas Júnior underwent surgery with Alan Landecker in September 2020 and remains with an open wound

Paula Oliveira, 38, also reports that the surgery negatively impacts her life, even one year after the procedure.

“I had the surgery when I was recovering from depression, ready to move to another country and with a job there. I consciously chose to invest R$ 50,000 in the best specialist, who wouldn’t give me any problems later, but he returned a worse nose and it blocked my life,” she said, who had to give up work to treat the infection.

“I was cured of the infection after a third procedure, but I still have no sense of smell, I need to wait a period to make the cosmetic repair, since I had a deformed nose, I spent twice as much as I expected with it and I continue to use all my savings while I can’t get a new job,” continued Paula.

Before and after photos of Paula Oliveira, one of the patients who report having negative impacts, even one year after rhinoplasty

Another patient, a 39-year-old businesswoman who prefers not to be identified, called the same authorities, as well as the Public Ministry. With Alan, she had five operations, the first in June last year, and is still treating the infection.

I just wanted an adjustment and today I deal with a problem on a daily basis. I have a hole in the septum, but the case goes far beyond aesthetic and health issues – there is an unethical practice involved. I found out that he operates without an assistant doctor, although we pay for it. Whoever accompanies him is an instrument operator. In other words, it encourages and complies with the illegal practice of medicine. Another thing is the medical record – when access is not shielded, there is forged or omitted information. In mine, for example, there is no mention of my use of antibiotics. This is very serious because it interferes with the treatment with other professionals. Nobody wants to take my case,” he added.

The report sought out physician Alan Landecker and, in a note signed by lawyers Daniel Bialski and Fernando Lottenberg, repudiated the accusations, attributed the problems to non-compliance with the guidelines by patients and informed that it is bringing to justice the attacks that have been carried out against him. Check out the full positioning below.

Dr Alan Landecker vehemently repudiates the allegations made.

In all phases of care, it provided the necessary assistance, including post-surgery, and cannot be held responsible for those cases in which patients did not comply with the necessary recommended care protocol, omitting the use of medications, such as immunosuppressants; abandoning treatment or not following medical guidelines.

Among the patients who had infection problems after surgery, the most serious cases were caused by typically hospital-based bacteria, such as Mycobacterium, Pseudomonas, Achromobacter, Burkholderia, Stenotrophomonas and Klebsiella.

It is noteworthy that, among the few patients who had infection, the vast majority complied with the guidelines until the end of treatment, being totally satisfied, both with aesthetics and with nasal function.

Rhinoplasty is the most complex cosmetic surgery in the specialty. Among the more than 4,000 surgeries that our client has performed in these 20 years (mainly complex cases of corrections of past unsuccessful rhinoplasties performed by other professionals), postoperative infectious complications were rare, corresponding to only 0.5% among patients by Dr. Landecker, national and international reference in this specialty.

All patients are previously instructed on the necessary care and followed up for up to three years after the procedures.

The professional’s correctness, seriousness and competence will be demonstrated through examinations and documents, with undeniable proof that he did not commit any fault or error in any sphere.