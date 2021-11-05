posted on 11/04/2021 23:03



(credit: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

Contrary to the mandatory vaccination against COVID-19, the councilor of Belo Horizonte Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB) stated that he received the first dose of the immunizing agent. A recent episode involving the parliamentarian was widely shared on social networks, where he was eventually barred from visiting Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro, for not presenting his vaccination card.

In a podcast recording, he stated that he remains opposed to security measures against the new coronavirus, but decided to get vaccinated to take a business trip to Europe in January 2022. “I will take it because it is being imposed. In fact, I already took the first dose, otherwise I wouldn’t have time for my appointment”, said Nikolas during the conversation without giving details.

“I’m feeling imposed [a tomar a vacina contra COVID-19] because I’m going on an important trip. I wasn’t going to stop traveling. But it was something against my will,” he added.

In September, he posted videos on a social network to show his dissatisfaction at having been prevented from visiting Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro, for not presenting proof of vaccination against COVID-19. “I’m done,” he said.

During the recording, he also commented on the episode and said that the Rio de Janeiro decree is “irrational” and “unconstitutional”.