Itaú will have to deal with high defaults, and the stock is already picking up well in the market today

In the wake of the dissemination of results of Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) in the third quarter, the shares of the largest private bank in the Brazil retreat more than 4% in the trading session this Thursday (04), with the market already considering a potentially higher future default.

THE XP Investments it even recognizes that the financial institution’s net income came 8% above its expectations, with a balance of R$6.8 billion — 35% increase in the annual comparison -, mainly due to the lower cost of credit.

However, despite Itaú’s accounts being up to date, the broker warns that “the inferior quality of the results must be on the investors’ radar”.

Analysts Vitor Pini, Artur Alves and Matheus Odaguil argue that a potentially higher future default could put pressure on the bank’s margins and profit.

XP reiterates its neutral recommendation to Itaú, with a target price of R$28.

Around 4:03 pm (Brasilia time), Itaú’s preferred shares slipped 5.36%, traded at R$23.14 each. At the same moment, the Ibovespa (IBOV) gave 2.21% and scored 103,286 points.