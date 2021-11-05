It’s not just gasoline: why ethanol prices soared at service stations – 11/05/2021

Increases in fuel prices have been a constant in Brazilian life, week after week. The increases in gasoline and diesel oil are conditioned, among other things, on changes in the dollar and the international price of oil.

But what about ethanol? The fuel derived from sugarcane has also shown several increases – in the city of São Paulo, the last adjustment was 5.07% compared to last week.

The average price of ethanol is R$ 5.449 in Brazil in October. The last month of low prices was in April and since then it’s been 19% more expensive. Data are from a Ticket Log survey.

But if it is not associated with oil, why has it experienced so many increases? The answer, particularly for this year, comes from a sum of factors and problems.

Ticket Log’s network director, Anelise Santos, points out that ethanol always follows increases in gasoline. “Every time gasoline rises, ethanol follows to regulate the market,” he says.

The reason why ethanol always follows increases is so that there is a balance and it is possible to maintain stocks. “If ethanol is much more advantageous than gasoline, people will use it much more, and it won’t be available for the whole year,” he adds.

Santos also raises the question of the appreciation of another sugarcane product with the dollar soaring: sugar. This leads producers to choose to manufacture sugar over ethanol.

The technical director of the Sugarcane Industry Association (Unica), Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, points out the maxim that governs the market in any product: supply x demand.

“The main issue is that the offer is less than the demand and this is what has made the price of ethanol go up”.

In addition, three factors affected sugarcane production in 2021 and reduced expectations of what would be produced by 85 million tons – to 520 tons in the year against 605 tons in 2020.

“A frost in July, climate issues – prolonged drought and lack of rain – and fires affected production,” says Padua. It is worth remembering that fires further worsen the drought, which is already common in the middle of the year in the south and southeast regions.

As a reference, the expected reduction in production for the 2021 crop is equivalent to the entire production of some states or even more. In Goiás, the harvest generates around 70 million tons of sugarcane, while the entire Northeast delivers, on average, 50 million, to have a base.

The producer that suffered most from these climatic interferences was the state of São Paulo, which is also the largest individual producer of sugarcane.

In practice, this will mean 3 billion liters of ethanol less. This production is divided between anhydrous (pure) ethanol, which is used in a mixture of up to 27.5% in gasoline, and hydrated ethanol, which is found directly in the fuel pump.

In 2021, according to Unica, it was necessary to increase the production of anhydrous ethanol to add gasoline, which also ends up changing the value of hydrated ethanol at the fuel pump. It is estimated that the share of hydrous ethanol will fall from 27% last year to 22% in 2021.

Corn also turns into ethanol

Although production through sugarcane represents the majority, corn has also been used to produce ethanol in Brazil. Of the 24.9 billion liters of ethanol projected for 2021, 3.5 billion will be corn ethanol – 14% of production.

Today, the largest corn producers in the country are the states of Mato Grosso and Goiás. The ease of using corn for the production of vegetable fuel is the fact that its harvest lasts 12 months of the year, while the sugarcane harvest lasts between April and March.

Genetic evolution of sugarcane can improve production

The Sugarcane Technology Center (CTC) is a study and research development center located in Piracicaba (SP), which has been working to improve sugarcane productivity through biotechnology and genetic improvement.

In practice, it is a group of scientists who conduct research, tests and creations to improve sugarcane in order to improve productivity, that is, make it yield more without needing to increase the planted area.

Yield more means adapting different sugarcane genes to the different regions where it is produced in Brazil, guaranteeing the greatest growth of each plant and even improving, without pesticides, the plant’s resistance to attacks by animals and insects.

The CTC is also working on a synthetic seed prototype, which would facilitate planting and speed at the beginning of a new crop, already with seeds with the improvements mentioned above, but this technology is not yet ready for use.

