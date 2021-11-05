It’s time to put coal back into the history books, says COP26 president – 11/4/2021

Fossil fuels were at the center of discussions at COP26 this Thursday (4), with commitments made on this one of the main causes of climate change. At least 19 countries, including the United States and Canada, have agreed to stop funding fossil-energy projects outside their territories with public money by the end of 2022, an announcement cautiously received by environmental organizations.

“Investing in fossil fuel projects, as they stand, carries growing social and economic risks,” the signatories write in a joint statement.

Recently, the G20 nations agreed to stop supporting coal-fired power plant projects abroad. However, the plan announced on Thursday includes, for the first time, gas and oil, and promises to redirect that money to renewable energy.

If this commitment is maintained, more than US$15 billion (about R$84 billion) should benefit clean energy, experts say.

In another initiative, promoted by the British government, more than forty countries committed to a “declaration of transition from coal to clean energy”. Several of them had already made similar commitments, such as Poland or the United Kingdom. However, large countries involved in the sector – Australia, China, India, the United States, Japan or Russia – are not among the signatories.

In addition, both initiatives have members of relative international economic weight, such as Maldives, Marshall Islands, Fiji, Mali and Nepal.

The British hosts, however, showed their enthusiasm. “The time is coming when we are putting coal back into the history books,” said Alok Sharma, president of COP26.

“We need to put public funding on the right side of the story,” said UK Secretary of State for Business Greg Hands.

Save Paris Agreement

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in order to preserve the Paris Agreement’s ideal objective of limited heating to +1.5°C compared to the pre-industrial era, it would be necessary to immediately stop all financing for new energy projects. fossil fuel extraction.

However, according to the NGO Oil Change International, between 2018 and 2020, only the G20 countries financed projects of this type worth US$ 188 billion, mainly through multilateral development banks.

After pledges to reduce methane emissions by 30% made earlier this week, many observers called this a new “step in the right direction,” as Tasneem Essop, director of Climate Action Network International, said.

“The IPCC is perfectly clear: to avoid a climate disaster we must end our addiction to fossil fuels, and eliminating funding is an essential step forward,” summed up Jennifer Layke of the World Resources Institute.

“This is welcome progress, but the (signatory) countries, especially the United States, must remain firm with their commitments and turn off the tap for fossil fuel companies,” said Kate DeAngelis, director of the NGO’s international finance program Friends of the Earth.

CO2 emissions approaching record

The new announcement came after worrying news about greenhouse gas emissions. The covid-19 pandemic brutally slowed the world economy and, with it, the pollution of the planet by the consumption of fossil energy.

Total emissions fell 5.4% in 2020, but are expected to rise again in 2021, no less than 4.9%, less than 1% from the 2019 record, according to a study by the international consortium of scientists Global Carbon Project.

Gas and coal emissions are of particular concern as they will grow this year more than they fell in 2020.

Emissions due to oil are expected to increase 4.4% in 2021. They will not return to 2019 levels, but the study authors point out that the transport sector has not yet recovered to pre-crisis levels.

“This report is a bucket of cold water,” commented co-author Corinne Le Quéré, professor of climate change at the University of East Anglia. “It shows what happens in the real world, while here in Glasgow we talk about dealing with climate change,” he added.

The worst student is China, the country where the pandemic began, responsible for 31% of global CO2 emissions.

The drop in global activity due to the pandemic “was never a structural change. Leaving the car temporarily in the garage or exchanging it for an electric vehicle is not the same thing,” Corinne said.

The demand for energy far exceeds the million-dollar investments to change the model, from fossil fuels to renewable ones.

But hope remains: in the 2010s, 23 countries grew, but their emissions declined. Most of them were developed, which means the regulations and changes worked.

Given the panorama, some ecologists and particularly vulnerable countries insist that it is necessary to think about adaptation measures, rather than trying to mitigate deep climate change.

More funding to adapt the economy should be a priority

Funding dedicated to adaptation in the face of global warming is between five and 10 times less than the cost of fighting measures, according to the UN.

These efforts “are far from enough. The world must radically increase its efforts to adapt to climate change,” said Inger Andersen, director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), in parallel with the Glasgow conference.

In 2019, rich countries provided a total of US$79.6 billion in aid to developing countries to fight climate change. Two-thirds of this amount was, however, earmarked for projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – a mitigation approach – rather than for adaptation.

Some environmental organizations consider that adaptation is the most urgent and practical way to face an inevitable phenomenon, that of global warming, given the demand for energy to meet the growth of developing countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, or the Latin America.

According to UNEP, financing needs are increasingly pressing: between “US$ 140 billion to US$ 300 billion annually, by 2030”; and between “$280 billion and $500 billion annually between now and 2050”, just for developing countries.

(With information from AFP)