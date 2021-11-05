IZA shows breathtaking production for ‘The Voice Brasil’: “Waiting for you”

IZA drew attention this Thursday (4th) in another episode of the show ‘The Voice Brasil’ and to show her production, the singer appeared rocking a breath-taking Reels on Instagram.

With a dress nothing basic and all worked on the sparkles, IZA showed all her sensuality to the followers of the social network and put her healed body into the game to make the fans in love! “Here waiting for you to #TheVoiceBrasil today”, he said.

See this photo on Instagram A publication shared by IZA (@iza)

Recently, we showed here that the singer IZA, owner of the famous hit ‘Dona de Mim’, has already gathered almost 14 million followers on her Instagram and tends to surprise the web with her clicks.

Always in good shape, the influencer does not deny that she is a fan of hot days and always displays her own looks to renew her tan, drawing praise from internet users. Thinking about it, the Newsroom Metropolitan put together a top 7 most talked about celebrity photos.

