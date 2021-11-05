Jair Revokes Medal for Researcher Who Showed the Risks of Chloroquine

× Photo: Planalto Palace/Flickr

On Friday (5), President Bolsonaro revoked the Scientific Merit medals awarded yesterday to researchers Marcus Lacerda and Adele Benzaken, both from Fiocruz Amazônia.

Marcus Lacerda led a study of the use of chloroquine in patients with Covid at the beginning of the pandemic. In April 2020, the Secretariat of Public Security and the Civil Police of Amazonas reported investigating death threats against Lacerda, after preliminary data from the study showed that a high dose of chloroquine is very toxic for critically ill patients.

The study by Lacerda’s team was published in April 2020 in JAMA, one of the world’s leading scientific journals.

Bolsonaro also canceled the medal intended for researcher Adele Benzaken. She was fired in January 2019, at the beginning of the government, from the board of the then Department of Surveillance, Prevention and Control of STIs, HIV/AIDS and Viral Hepatitis (DIAHV) of the Ministry of Health. At the time, Benzaken told the press having been fired because of the publication of the booklet “Trans Men: Let’s Talk About Preventing Sexually Transmitted Infections?”.

In May 2019, Bolsonaro’s decree changed the department’s name to the Department of Chronic Diseases and Sexually Transmitted Infections.

At the end of 2018, already announced as Minister of Health, Mandetta gave an interview in which he said the government needed to adopt STI prevention policies [Infecções Sexualmente Transmissíveis] “without offending the families, without offending those who understand that this could be an invasion of the State in their family environment”.