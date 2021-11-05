JBS and DSM partner to reduce methane emissions in the bovine chain • Portal DBO

JBS, the world’s second-largest food company and a leader in protein, has partnered with Royal DSM, a global purpose-driven health, nutrition and biosciences company, to implement a project with the goal of reducing methane emissions. enteric bovine on a world scale.

To achieve this goal, JBS will use Bovaer, a nutritional supplement developed by DSM to significantly improve the greenhouse gas footprint in the beef production value chain. The agreement was signed at COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to DSM, the development of Bovaer took place over 10 years, through 45 long-term tests on farms, in 13 countries spread over 4 continents, which resulted in more than 48 studies published in independent scientific journals. In early September 2021, Brazil was the first market to grant full regulatory approval to Bovaer.

Bovaer is added to animal feed, with the potential to reduce enteric methane emissions by up to 90%, as demonstrated recently in an Australian beef feedlot study.

A quarter of a teaspoon of the additive per day, per animal, inhibits the enzyme that activates the production of methane gas in the stomach of the ruminant. According to DSM, the effect is immediate and, if use is discontinued, the emission of gases is fully resumed.

DSM and JBS will jointly develop the Bovaer implementation plan in the production chain. The objective is to promote a transition of the global beef industry, led by JBS, to obtain, through nutrition, a safe path to reduce methane emissions.

“JBS’ business strategy is sustainability. We are developing a major action plan to reduce the Company’s entire carbon footprint, and this partnership with DSM will contribute not only to our plans, but to the entire sector in this complex issue of methane emissions.”, says Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS. Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEO and member of the Royal DSM Board of Directors adds: “DSM is very pleased to be working with JBS at Bovaer. Now we can really start to make an impact in Brazil, which is exciting news, especially in the context of COP26, where the importance of rapid climate action through reducing methane emissions is emphasized again. We look forward to providing an effective and scientifically proven solution to the challenge of methane emissions from agriculture. As food systems and the climate crisis are inextricably linked, it is essential to address the challenge of sustainable livestock farming for a healthy planet.”

To achieve this goal on a global scale, JBS and DSM defined an end-to-end scenario to develop, build and test the supplement across JBS’ operations.

Initially, the nutritional supplement will be provided to confined cattle. After six months, the tests will be expanded to a second market, which could be Australia or the United States, two of JBS’ largest operations in the world.

The plan includes the development of methodologies to create assessment tools throughout the entire cycle of the JBS chain, with the technical participation of academic and research institutions.

Net Zero 2040 Commitment – This partnership with DSM to reduce methane in the value chain is part of a larger plan. In March of this year, JBS assumed the Net Zero 2040 commitment, that is, to zero the net balance of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

Among the actions to achieve Net Zero, JBS is investing US$1 billion by 2030 to decarbonize all direct and indirect operations and another US$100 million in research to develop solutions that make agriculture increasingly sustainable. The Company will also link executive bonuses to climate goals.

To reduce methane in the livestock chain, JBS has also been working with other solutions, such as one in partnership with the Institute of Animal Science of the Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply of the State of São Paulo.

Source: Ascom JBS