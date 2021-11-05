Jewels that belonged to Marie Antoinette will be auctioned in Switzerland | World

Diamond bracelets that belonged to Marie Antoinette and rare colored diamonds will be auctioned in Geneva, Switzerland, next week, Christie’s reported on Wednesday (3).

A blue velvet box labeled “Queen Marie Antoinette Bracelets” contains the two-row bracelets, each consisting of three diamond strands and a large clasp with a buckle, with a total of 112 diamonds (see video above) .

The bracelets, now owned by a European royal family, are estimated to be worth between $2 to 4 million ($11-$22 million, approximately) at the Nov. 9 sale, Christie’s said.

Max Fawcett, head of the jewelry department at Christie’s in Geneva, spoke about the rarity of the pieces and said he expected “fireworks” in relation to the price that precious royal jewelry should reach.

Marie Antoinette, who sent a letter from Tuileries Prison in Paris informing her that a wooden chest of jewels would be sent into custody, was killed at the guillotine in 1793.

Her surviving daughter, Marie Therese, Madame Royale, received the jewels upon arriving in Austria, the auction house reported.

Along with the royal bracelet, Christie’s will also offer a 6.75-carat Fancy Vivid Purple-Pink diamond ring, which can earn 10 million Swiss francs (more than R$61 million).