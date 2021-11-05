JHSF (JHSF3) increased 23% of net income in Q3 to R$213.8m; all operating segments advance

JHSF (JHSF3) released its balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21), recording net income of R$213.8 million, up 23.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020, when it earned R$173.7 millions.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) were R$265.6 million, which represents 17.2% more than the R$226.6 million calculated in 3TRI20 .

Net revenue increased 35% to R$476.3 million.

The adjusted Ebitda (Ebitda on net revenue) margin dropped 8.5 percentage points, going to 55.8%.

All segments have advanced. In particular, the Development segment presented an increase of 14.8%, reaching R$331.4 million in net revenue, or 69.6% of the group’s total revenue in the quarter.

JHSF’s landbank currently comprises a private area of ​​7 million square meters, with a potential PSV of around R$39 billion.

The shopping mall segment managed to advance 86.7% in net revenue, to R$45.4 million; while the Retail + Digital segment almost quadrupled its revenue, with an increase of 266.3%, to R$ 27.7 million.

According to the company, the performance of Retail + Digital was driven by the performance of assets aimed at the high-income public. The relaxation of restrictions against the spread of Covid-19 also contributed.

Likewise, due to the resumption of activities and the lower level of restrictions, the cost of goods and services sold grew 82.2%.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related