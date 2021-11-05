Job creation accelerates in the US in October and stays above projections By Investing.com



By Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – The US economy created 531,000 nonfarm jobs in October, according to the Labor Department’s nonfarm jobs report this Friday (5th) morning, above expectations and data from the last month. The forecast of economists was an addition of 450,000 jobs in the period.

The number showed an acceleration of the revised numbers of September, when 312,000 jobs were created – initially the figure was 194,000 as released in October.

The fell to 4.6% of the workforce, down from 4.8% in September. Analysts had expected a rate of 4.7%.

Last month it had an annual high of 4.9%, equal to the market projection above the 4.6% advance in September.

The improvement in the job market came after a decrease in Delta variant coronavirus cases during the US summer, which points to an acceleration of the economic recovery after the loss of vigor in the third quarter, when it rose 2% from the previous quarter, a slowdown from 6.7% in the second quarter and below the market’s 2.7% estimate.

Thus, investors are attentive to the reaction of members of the (Fed) regarding the intensity of the withdrawal of monetary stimuli. Last Wednesday (3), the Fed announced a reduction in the monthly purchase of government bonds and mortgages from, respectively, US$ 80 billion to US$ 70 billion and from US$ 40 billion to US$ 35 billion as of this month. , continuing the monthly reduction of $10 billion for government bonds and $5 billion for mortgage bonds.

The Fed’s post-decision communiqué conditioned the review of the intensity of the tapering according to the evolution of economic activity. In the US, it remains in the range between 0% and 0.25%, with a forecast to start at the end of 2022, after the total withdrawal of stimuli.

Even so, investors remain concerned about rising inflation: the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 04% monthly and 5.4% year-on-year in October, levels previously seen three decades ago. There are fears in the market that the central bank will take a long time to increase the intensity of the monetary tightening, leading to an inflationary escalation with the unanchoring of future expectations. The Fed’s inflation target is above 2% over a period of time, a way to offset periods of low and high inflation.

Market reaction

