Jorge Jesus’ representative takes a stand on the future at Benfica and possible return to Flamengo

With a victory in the last five games, loss of the lead in the Portuguese Championship and out of the qualifying zone for the Champions League knockout, Jorge Jesus is going through a turbulent moment at Benfica. The coach is under internal pressure not only from the board, but also from the players, who are dissatisfied with the “gross” and “disrespectful” way of Mister.

The Portuguese press reports that Jorge Jesus is “on fire” and that Benfica’s board is demanding results. With a contract until the end of the season, in mid 2022, the coach has a contract renewal at risk and a possible return to Flamengo is already speculated. Including the fact that Renato Gaúcho also does not have a secured position for next year.

In contact with the fans.com, a representative of Jorge Jesus took a stand on the coach’s situation and, despite the moment, frustrated the red-black fans by stating that a return to Brazil does not seem feasible.

“It doesn’t seem to me that this is feasible in the near future… It’s not worth fueling this speculation because it has no chance of happening in the near future. A hecatomb would have to happen on both sides (Benfica and Flamengo) for this to be feasible in the short/medium term”, he said.

“There’s still a long time to go. This is only starting to look forward to March”, he informed about the continuity at Benfica and contract renewal.

