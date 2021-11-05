José Alfredo alive at the end? Commander surprises and resurfaces after death

At the end of Empire, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will reappear even after death. The Commander will reappear alongside the family in the last scene of the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The last chapter of Aguinaldo Silva’s plot holds surprises. The man in black will have a final clash with José Pedro (Caio Blat) to free Cristina (Leandra Leal). The young woman will be held hostage in captivity. He will be murdered by his own son, who will shoot without pity or pity.

Outcome surprises

After committing the crime, José Pedro will end up in prison. In the meantime, the rest of the family will take a turn. Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) will make peace with Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa), who will be rich. Accompanied by Maria Clara (Andréia Horta), the two will go to Mount Roraima to spread the ashes of José Alfredo by location.

João Lucas will also go to Monte Roraima and find a treasure from his father. He will walk around the place and, upon entering the cave where José Alfredo always went. There, you will find the rosary that always accompanied the emperor.

The boy will have a turnaround and will be chosen to occupy the “throne” which has always been the patriarch’s. Replacing José Alfredo in charge of Império, he will even earn a special dedication from Téo Pereira (Paulo Betti). “And may the son be just like a father: unforgettable indeed”, will write the journalist in the book about the man in black.

the end of empire

After that, the telenovela will have an eight-year time span. The story will advance until the day of yet another Empire anniversary. The family will be gathered in the company’s meeting room, when Maria Marta will arrive to call everyone to take the same photo that marked the passage from the 1st to the 2nd phase of history.

“Guys, let’s take the picture”, will say the madam. João Lucas and Du (Josiê Pessoa) will be present with their children, Cristina and Vicente (Rafael Cardoso), who will also have a couple of heirs, in addition to Amanda (Adriana Birolli) with the son he had with José Pedro. Isis will also be present.

The boy will have the same name as his father and will also be spoiled by Maria Marta, who will treat him like her favorite son. “My dearest grandson”, will speak the empress.

José Alfredo alive?

Next, members of the Medeiros family will position themselves to take the traditional photo. João Lucas will occupy the main place. Once the photograph is taken, José Alfredo will appear between the curtains in the company window to seal the final scene of Empire.