José Alfredo appears as a spirit at the end of Império

In the last chapter of Empire, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will prove that he watches the family even though he is far away. After hitting his boots, the Commander shows that he turned back when he showed up at a trendy party.

After being shot by Jose Pedro (Caio Blat) and die in the arms of Cristina (Leandra Leal), the Man in Black is cremated and his ashes are thrown on Mount Roraima.

Those responsible are the four women in his life. In addition to Cristina, those who travel to the place are maria marta (Lilia Cabral), Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) and Maria Clara (Andreia Horta).

The moment is marked by emotion and everyone is moved, after all, each one lived a great story alongside the powerful.

Eight years after this event, everyone gathers in a big party at the mansion. José Alfredo’s family grows up with the children of Cristina and Vincent (Rafael Cardoso), in addition to the son of Amanda (Adriana Birolli) and José Pedro, who rots in jail after killing his father.

The traditional photo with all members is taken. While they have fun, José Alfredo watches everything from one of the house’s windows. The Commander appears in spirit adjusting his mustaches and showing that he is always alert, as a kind of protector to those he loves.

After the appearance of the powerful, Império comes to an end, leaving many people in doubt if it is really the spirit of José Alfredo or if he is really alive.

