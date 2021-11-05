Juazeiro do Norte Airport (CE) has a new airline in its operations





The concessionaire Aena Brasil announces this Thursday, November 4th, that Orlando Bezerra de Menezes Airport, under its administration in Juazeiro do Norte, in the state of Ceará, has a new flight option for the Guarulhos – Juazeiro do route. North – Guarulhos.

There will be five weekly operations connecting Cariri to the city of São Paulo, on a new flight offered by Latam, which starts operations at the terminal on Thursday. The aircraft that will make the route, an A320, was baptized in the airport yard.





The flight takes off from Guarulhos at 7:25 am and lands on Ceará soil at 10:40 am, returning to São Paulo at 11:15 am, always on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. From December, operations will be daily.

With the new company and route, the airport now offers another flight option to Guarulhos and other possible connections, strengthening tourism and economic activities in the region.

“Receiving another company in our terminal, reinforcing the routes and bringing more options to our passengers, is very positive. This new connection with São Paulo comes at a good time, strengthening the resumption and consolidation of activities in the region’s air sector. For Aena Brasil, it is very gratifying to be part of this moment”, points out the director of Juazeiro do Norte Airport, Rodrigo Siebra.

The airport already has flights from Gol to Fortaleza (CE) and Guarulhos, and from Azul to Campinas (SP), Guarulhos and Recife (PE).

Information from Aena Brasil