Julia Gama announces that she will not crown her successor

Elected Miss Brazil in 2020, Julia Gama will not crown her successor in the next edition of the contest. The model commented on the decision on the ceremony that will take place next Saturday (6).

This was the decision of the Miss Universe Brazil Organization, which after formally invited me to participate in the event, a few days ago sent me a new email dismissing my presence. As they did not explain why such a decision, I can only respect their decision without understanding it.

Julia Range

Julia highlighted that she sought to represent Brazil in the best way in the dispute of the last edition of Miss Universe, where she finished in second place. “Even with different opinions and conflicting values, we do an incredible job together,” he said.

I cannot say that I am indifferent to this situation because I am not. […] I feel sad for not being able to close this cycle as mandated by the protocol and tradition of Miss Brazil: with a dignified parade, a farewell speech and crowning my successor.

Julia Range

The Brazilian received the support of Andrea Martinez, Miss Spain. “You were an exceptional queen. You fought hard to take your title. Feel proud that everything that depended on you was impeccable,” said the model.

O splash contacted the organization of Miss Brazil and is waiting for a position on Julia’s absence from the ceremony.