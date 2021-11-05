Juliette is ‘kidnapped’ in a ‘Backdoor’ video, with HILÁRIO ending and jokes with ex-BBBs; come watch!

Millionaire, lawyer, makeup artist, singer and comedian? Only Juliette Freire! Kkk The big winner of ‘BBB21’ starred in the newest video of the channel ‘Porta dos Fundos’. Entitled “Paçanha against Juliette”, the sketch, which also features actors Antonio Tabet and Pedro Benevides, was aired this Thursday (4) and we can guarantee: the little fag rocked too much!

In the clip, just over 3 minutes long, the woman from Paraíba was kidnapped by ‘policemen’ Peçanha (Tabet) and Mesquita (Benevides). “Please don’t kill me, I have a lot of publicity to do this month!”, begged Juliette, desperate to leave. It was then that the henchmen revealed that it was not a kidnapping but an unusual “marketing job”: the pair asked Freire to be a ‘advertisement girl’ for the community’s “gas kit”.

Peçanha suggested that Juliette sing a funk created by him (“Buy the gas kit, do it like Juliette! If you haven’t paid the price, I’ll cut the gatonet!”) and insisted that the success of the business was already guaranteed. that the ex-BBB’s popularity has only grown since her time in reality. “The science class, in my time, used to plant beans. Now the kids are planting it cactus. Ticket to Paraíba increased by 300%. I don’t see the Northeast valued like that, since Rivaldo went to play for Barcelona, ​​ma’am”, shot Antônio’s character. Help! Hahaha

The brunette, however, refused to promote “illegal products” and did so with a motivational speech worthy of a wall night in the most guarded house in Brazil! “I like the right things. (…) It won’t be two corrupt people who will bend me!”, challenged Juliette. The ‘policemen’ then resort to emotional blackmail to convince her, recalling controversial former participants of the TV Globo reality show, including Felipe Prior, Nego Di and even Lumena Aleluia, who was one of Freire’s biggest antagonists in the confinement. Did they succeed? Watch:

The jokes even extend to the description of the video, which played with the influencer’s name and the multiple nicknames of Daenerys Targaryen, iconic character from ‘Game of Thrones’ – just spy on all the titles given to the brunette: “Juliette da Casa Mais Vigiada, First of her name, Born in Paraíba, Never Wrong, Mother of Cacti, Eater of Prejudice with Flour, Mother of Northeasterners, Khaleesi do Couscuz, Queen of Singers, Queen of Advertising, by Anitta, da Difference Mara, Lady and Protector of the seventy million followers”. My God! Hahaha

All right then. pic.twitter.com/ioOEhJhm3R — Porta dos Fundos (@portadosfundos) November 4, 2021

The scene fell in people’s mouths and garnered much praise for the ex-BBB. Check out the best reactions:

I always liked the videos from the back door, the one with Juliette was too good kkkkkkkkkkk and that description? pic.twitter.com/vOhkkfOqdU — Paloma Silva (@pal0mbra) November 4, 2021

i didn’t know i needed to see juliette in the back door until i saw juliette in the back door pic.twitter.com/KtGmUtxN97 — luquinhɑs bɑd (@luccasnitto) November 4, 2021

and the back door that made fun of Juliette from start to finish??? the animal acclaim 👑 — thiago (@httpsrealities) November 4, 2021

In the same video, the back door brought together three of the biggest recent events: Juliette, Peçanha and the gas kit — Diego Menezes (@diegmnzs) November 4, 2021

FINDING OUT WITH JULIETTE DOING TIKTOK DANCE AT THE BACK DOOR AAAKAKKKAKK TOME #JulietteNoPorta — leti (@ticoryl) November 4, 2021

I won’t accept a video less than five minutes for God’s sake juliette do something and back door got sad wanting more — Chay 🌵 ⁹⁰’¹⁵ (@ChayDaJu) November 4, 2021

We loved it too much! Hahaha