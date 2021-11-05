Justice bans Grêmio organizers for 180 days and bans Arena sector

Grêmio organizers are prohibited from watching the team’s games in football stadiums for 180 days. North sector of the Arena was closed

The Fans’ Court and Major Events of the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul decided, after a meeting held last Wednesday (3), to prohibit the presence of the organized fans of the Guild in the team’s games for 180 days and interdict the north stands of the Arena, the sector where fans invaded the field after the match against the palm trees in the last Sunday.

In addition, the organization also vetoed the access of gremistas to the Beira-Rio, for the classic Gre-Nal that will take place this Saturday, 6, at 19:00 (GMT), valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian championship.

With the decision, even if the tricolor club manages to overturn the injunction accepted by the STJD, which vetoes the presence of its fans in the games as home or visitor, Grêmio will not have its organized teams, nor the sector without open seats in the stadium, or even with the public in his favor in the derby against Internacional.

The punishment follows the request opened by the STJD, which accepted an injunction forcing the team from Rio Grande do Sul to play with closed gates when local and not have the right to the presence of their fans in away games until the judgment.

Grêmio fans invaded the lawn Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF/Gazeta Press

After 3-1 defeat by Palmeiras, Grêmio fans invaded the lawn, assaulted security guards and photographers, and ransacked the VAR’s cabin and other transmission equipment. For such acts, the club can lose field control for up to 10 games.

Grêmio, in turn, has already identified 22 fans and intends to alleviate punishments in the STJD. The club’s legal department is still trying to overturn the injunction that vetoes the presence of its fans.



